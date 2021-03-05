Five months later, Blockton was removed from the COVID-19 High Risk category





The city of Brockton has spent nearly five months in the high-risk COVID-19 Red category in Massachusetts, indicating that the coronavirus is most likely to spread to the community. On Thursday night, the city of South Shore returned to the state’s yellow or moderate risk category. The city’s positive COVID-19 test rate fell below 4% for the first time since early October. “The yellow classification gives us hope,” said Robert Sullivan, Mayor of Brockton. “We’ve seen a lot of sadness and tragedy, but today is a really proud day.” Since the pandemic began in 2020, more than 400 people in Brockton have died of coronavirus complications. I did. The number of confirmed cases per day remains high, and the mayor says it is not time for city residents to relax their vigilance. “It’s a good day, but we need to remain vigilant and diligent in order to continue to stop the epidemic in Brockton,” Sullivan said. Brockton was considered one of the 20 most devastating communities in Massachusetts. Shaw’s Center has changed from a COVID-19 test site to a coronavirus vaccination clinic. With the help of Massachusetts National Guard, hundreds of people are vaccinated at the facility each day, and local teachers are signing up to get their first shot next week. “Working together, we’re shot in people’s arms and saving lives here at the Shows Center,” Sullivan said. Approximately 14,000 city students are returning to the classroom and the district is switching to hybrid learning for the first time in a year. “We want a safe and healthy environment, but we need to get our children back,” Sullivan said. “We need to continue to work together to maintain the yellow color,” Sullivan said. “The goal is to get into the green and minimize the spread.”

