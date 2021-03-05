Health
Studies Find a Link between Coronavirus Death Risk and Obesity
The World Obesity Foundation announced a new study on Thursday. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears With mortality obesity Prevalence of the population.
Researchers have found “high mortality rates only in countries where the prevalence of overweight exceeds about 50% of the adult population.”
“Globally, in countries where the prevalence of overweight exceeds 50% of adults at the end of 2020 (weighted average 66.8 deaths per 100,000 adults), the prevalence of overweight is 50%. Mortality rates for COVID-19 were more than 10 times higher than in less than one country. Adults (weighted average of 4.5 deaths per 100,000 adults). World Obesity Foundation wrote..
Who will stop the interim report on the origin of the coronavirus
Researchers argued that national wealth, reporting capacity, the elderly population, and other factors could not explain the link between COVID-19 and obesity.
The United States is one of the highest obesity rates in the world 30.5% to 42.4% Percentage of the population over the last 18 years, according to the CDC. The United States also has the ninth highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world, with 158.43 deaths per 100,000. Johns Hopkins University..
CDC is obese Triple the risk Hospitalization with COVID-19 can cause a decline in immune function and a decrease in vital capacity.
There are some exceptions to the findings of the World Obesity Foundation. new Zealand, Australia, And in some Gulf countries, obesity rates are relatively high, but COVID-19 mortality rates are low.
Click here for the FOX News app
“These numbers are clearly influenced by the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will change as the pandemic progresses and the vaccination program is extended,” the researchers write.
But there is some evidence vaccine What is currently being rolled out around the world is not very effective for obese people.
Regina Elena, a researcher at the National Cancer Institute in Rome, Survey On the pre-printed server Medrxiv, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, obese people produced significantly less antibody after vaccination than normal-weight people.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]