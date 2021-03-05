Inhaling marijuana vapor may be worse for teens than using or smoking e-cigarettes





A new study shows that teenagers who smoke marijuana are twice as likely to experience adverse respiratory symptoms such as wheezing and whistling compared to teenagers who use e-cigarettes and smoking cigarettes. This discovery surprised researchers. They predicted that greater lung damage would be associated with cigarettes and e-cigarettes. However, they pointed out that smoking cigarettes and smoking nicotine also cause lung damage, which may not be enough to smoke marijuana. And those products are still associated with respiratory problems and an increased risk of cancer. “Undoubtedly, cigarettes and e-cigarettes are unhealthy and not good for the lungs, but breathing marijuana steam looks even worse,” said co-director of the Center for Drug, Alcohol, Smoking and Health Research. Research author Carol Boyd of the University of Michigan CNN on mail.. “Many teens who smoke nicotine, and because they smoke cannabis, I recommend that parents treat all smoking as a dangerous behavior (just like alcohol or substance use).” Researchers found it The use of “adolescent cannabis vaporization” was associated with five respiratory symptoms. Wheezing or wheezing in the chest, sleep disorders due to wheezing, restricted speech due to wheezing, wheezing during exercise, and unrelated dry cough at night. Cold or chest infection. These associations According to teens who use cigarettes and e-cigarettes. Published studies In Adolescent Health Journal, Comes after a vaping-related illness, in which 2,807 people were hospitalized between August 2019 and February 2020. Dubbing illness Lung damage associated with the use of e-cigarettes or Vaping, or EVALI, 68 people died In 29 states and Washington DC And 84% of these deaths were associated with vaping products containing THC, the major psychoactive compound in marijuana. Found by scientists Vitamin E acetate, The thickener used to dilute THC was probably the cause of the lung condition. The latest study was based on data from a population assessment of tobacco and health. National longitudinal study About the health effects of tobacco use. It is managed by the National Institutes of Health and the US Food and Drug Administration. Researchers focused on data on about 15,000 teens aged 12 to 17 years over a two-year period. Teens were asked about the last 30 days of smoking, e-cigarettes, marijuana use, and the total time spent smoking marijuana over their lifetime. Researchers acknowledged that their analysis was limited by the first question asked in a PATH study that did not focus on long-term use of vapor-breathing marijuana. They sought further investigation to see if the combination of vapor-breathing nicotine and cannabis could cause more serious respiratory symptoms.

