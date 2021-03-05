Niagara’s COVID-19 vaccination program is expected to be one month behind most of the state-Hamilton





Despite revealing how it manages COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears The Niagara region has stated that it does not currently book vaccinations for the general public like other municipalities in Ontario. Niagara is “about a month behind” other districts in the state, and future residents should not currently inquire about the vaccine, according to a statement by Chair Jim Bradley and the local mayor on Thursday. It was. “Several other communities have already vaccinated individuals over the age of 80, but it’s important to remember that Niagara is less vaccinated than elsewhere in Ontario and will be vaccinated at a later date. “The region said in a statement. read more: Hamilton City Warns Residents of Scams Providing COVID-19 Vaccine for Money The city council expects to continue vaccination of higher-risk residents living in the rally environment before moving to the general population. The story continues under the ad If available, the first group to be vaccinated are people over the age of 80 and indigenous adults. The second phase of the plan will move to adults over the age of 60, after which important workers and high-risk residents, including those with chronic medical conditions, will be vaccinated. Trend story A powerful Pacific earthquake triggers a tsunami warning, but New Zealand has escaped

Walter Gretzky, father of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, dies at the age of 82 [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] The 11 selected sites are based on a strategy that allows 90% of the population to travel for more than 15 minutes to get vaccinated and all sites have access to public transport. They include: Fort Erie-Leisureplex

Grimsby – YMCA

Lincoln – Lincoln Community Center

Niagara on the Lake – Community Center

Niagara Falls – McBain Community Center

Pelham-Meridian Community Center

Port Colborne-Veil Health and Wellness Center

St. Catharines / Thorold-Brock University

Wainfleet-Community Hall

Welland – YMCA

West Lincoln-Community Center read more: Hamilton MP calls for significant relaxation of Ontario’s COVID-19 regulations Local pharmacies and family doctors are also expected to be included in future plans as supplies become more accessible, according to the regional council. Niagara will use the state’s vaccine reservation system to register residents when it goes live in mid-March. To date, nearly 25,000 vaccines have been distributed from the state to Niagara. As of March 4, the area has received nearly 11,000 doses. The story continues under the ad









