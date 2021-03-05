Blacks and Hispanic Floridians left behind access to vaccines





“Florida was ranked 30th out of 34 states for immunization equity,” said Dr. Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida.

New data from the Florida Department of Health and the Kaiser Family Foundation show that African Americans and Hispanics in the Tampa Bay area and throughout the state are vaccinated at a much lower rate than other groups. “Florida ranked 30th out of 34 states for vaccination fairness. About 6% of vaccines went to Black Florida residents,” said Dr. Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida. They make up about 15% of Florida’s population … so there is a gap of about 10%. “ For the two major counties in the Tampa Bay area, the numbers are even more alarming in some cases.According to the data published by Florida Department of HealthIn Hillsborough County, 7% of all vaccines are given to people identified as black. That number is 10 percent of Hispanics. In Pineras, it gets worse. 4% of all vaccines are identified as black and only 2% are Hispanic. Dr. Kevin Sneed, Dean of the University of South Florida’s Taneja Pharmacy University, said the numbers are concerned, but adds that the data do not always give a complete picture. “I don’t potentially know how many African Americans live in an unknown category,” he said. “If it’s very few, you know there’s a big problem across the state, but if it’s pretty much … there’s a better number for African Americans …” Even though African Americans and Hispanics make up the majority of vaccinated patients who choose not to be race-specific, Dr. Sneed says there are still gaps in access between minority communities. According to Dr. Juette, the black and Hispanic population throughout the state is young and distorted, and despite the high risk of contracting COVID-19 across all age groups, some are ineligible for bookings over the age of 65. I will. He also said that vaccine centers should be considered to be more accessible to minority communities, especially those with financial difficulties. “Poor black residents can have much more difficulty accessing these vaccines if they rely on providing vaccines to groups like Publix. And to some extent, these pop-up sites You may find the same in some of them, “said Jewett. “If you look at where Publix is ​​located in the state, especially in some counties, it’s often quite far from rural and poor black areas.”

Jewett cites vaccine hesitation rooted in historical mistrust as another reason that could be low, especially in the African-American community. “The United States has a history of racism when it comes to vaccines. Perhaps the most famous was the Tuskiggy experiment on syphilis, which allowed black men to basically suffer from syphilis and die after treatment,” said Jewett. Stated. “If you have a large part of the population, for example blacks or Hispanics who want to get the vaccine and can’t get it, or are a little scared to get it for historical reasons, it’s a kind of effective public. A hole in our strategy for hygiene. “ Governor Ron DeSantis has stepped up efforts in the minority community by encouraging the state to partner with the Church for vaccine distribution. However, he also faced sharp criticism after some wealthy white communities received exclusive and prioritized access to vaccines. What others are reading now:

