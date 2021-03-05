Iowa Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to Medical Conditions Under 64

Des Moines, Iowa (KWWL) —According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, starting Monday, March 8, Iowa vaccine providers will be able to begin vaccination of higher-priority populations.

Anyone under the age of 64 with a medical condition that is at or may be at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 is eligible ()CDC).The· CDC outlines qualifications and recommendations For this group.

The announcement was made because several Iowa counties have stated that they are nearing the completion of vaccination against former priority population groups. According to IDPH, some counties and vaccine providers will continue to focus on their former priority population until near completion.

People with underlying health are now joining people with disabilities who live in a group environment and workers who are essential as the next eligible group.

IDPH reports that Iowa needs to retain patients because vaccine production does not fully meet vaccine demand. The White House announced by the end of May this week. There are enough vaccines for people over the age of 16.

On March 9, the 211 call center will be able to assist Iowa, aged 65 and over, who need support for booking schedules and do not have access to technology for that purpose.

