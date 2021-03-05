Thurston County Reported Single Death Thursday, 14 New Diagnosis | Community





Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported one new death caused by COVID-19 and 14 new diagnoses of respiratory infections. This is currently a total of 7,312 people. The 71st and most recent Thurston County resident who died of a virus-related health complication was a man in his 60s. This is the fifth death reported in the last 7 days. Conversely, the county’s new positive test weekly rate was the lowest over the months. As of Thursday, only 2.5% of the last 7 days of testing returned positive. According to the State Department’s Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, the county’s number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks was also below 100, at 98.3 as of Thursday. So far, 13.12% of Thurston County residents have started the vaccination process with a single vaccination, and nearly 8% of the counties have been completely vaccinated against the virus. In total, about 54,127 vaccines have been administered in the county so far. Washington State on Wednesday crossed a tough milestone with the 5,000th reported death from COVID-19. “The sad truth is that this pandemic isn’t over,” Health and Welfare Secretary Umair Shah said in a statement. “But there is hope. We have the power to stop the spread of this virus. Wear masks, wash your hands and monitor distances. It is all of us who protect our families and communities. Responsibility. We heal. We recover. And we never forget what we lost. ” Here are some additional figures related to the regional and national coronavirus status reported as of Wednesday afternoon: • Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 114 new cases and 3 new deaths. The death toll from the virus is 470 inhabitants of Pierce County. The total number of cases is 36,678. Over the past two weeks, 177.1 cases per 100,000 have been reported in Pierce County, and infection remains moderate. • The State Department of Health added 636 new COVID-19 cases (total 323,123), 33 related hospitalizations (19,466), and 24 new deaths (5,012) early Wednesday morning. To date, a total of 1.76 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, with approximately 2.1 million doses delivered to the state and its donors. An average of 43,765 doses are given every 7 days, and the state hopes to eventually reach its goal of 45,000 every 7 days. About 8.37 percent of Washington citizens are fully vaccinated. • According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday was 517,224. So far, a total of 28,580,198 cases have been confirmed, and a total of 82.6 million vaccinations have been carried out nationwide.

