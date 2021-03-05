Vaccine hesitarian in Pakistan increases the risk of COVID revival | Coronavirus Pandemic News

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s success in managing a coronavirus pandemic has a relatively low incidence of serious illness and mortality, distrust of government-led and foreign-funded public health initiatives has caused vaccine hesitation, and the country against COVID-19. May endanger the vulnerable interests of. Experts and officials say.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan, a country of 220 million people, has registered more than 586,000 cases of the virus, killing 13,128 people according to government data.

The current case fatality rate of 2.2% is comparable to countries such as France and Canada, slightly higher than the United States, but very low given the very low test rates.

According to government data, Pakistan is testing 0.18 per 1,000 people, with 4.62 per 1,000 people in France and 2.76 per 1,000 people in the United States.

In February, the country began vaccination of hundreds of thousands of front-line healthcare workers nationwide, with more than 500,000 Chinese Sinopharm vaccines donated by the Chinese government.

But almost immediately, the campaign failed.

“Even in the health care community, people thought that vaccination could be harmful,” said a vaccination effort in Sindh, which saw some of the worst of Pakistan’s COVID-19 pandemics. The senior health authorities involved say.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of healthcare professionals have enrolled in the vaccine, but said the initial rate of vaccination was slow and doctors were concerned about possible side effects and reactions to the vaccine.

In the first two weeks of vaccination, only 32,582 front-line health care workers in Sindh received the first of the 78,000 eligible people, according to government data. In other states, things got worse.

“Initially, people were not vaccinated and many were worried about the reaction. [and side-effects]”Dr. Ahmed Zeb, a doctor in the northwestern city of Peshawar, saw the hospital’s intensive care unit flooded in June at the peak of the first coronavirus case in Pakistan.”

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Pakistan’s Minister of Health, says the hesitation was caused by healthcare professionals who were “over-analyzing the data.”

“This is dangerous in today’s world, many vaccines are available, people look at all the strengths and weaknesses and analyze their effectiveness, and the most important number to remember for individuals is from severe. Illness that can lose sight of the fact that it is a protection, “he told Al Jazeera.

“And all licensed vaccines protect 90 percent from serious illness. [range].. “

So far, one month after vaccination began, Pakistan has only vaccinated 197,000 doses, or 0.9 per 100 population, and is almost dead in countries where vaccination data are available. I’m out. according to In our World In Data dataset.

In addition, the lack of public support is clear as vaccination programs are moving towards giving jabs to older people.

Of the estimated 8 million citizens aged 65 and over, only 240,000, or 3 percent, have so far registered for vaccination at the next stage, according to government data.

Why do you hesitate?

So what is causing this hesitation and could low rates of vaccination promote the subsequent recovery of the coronavirus?

Dr. Faisal Mahmud, head of the infectious disease department at the Karachi-based Aga Khan University Hospital, says there are “many reasons” to hesitate, one of which stands out.

“In a small survey I did, the most common reason is [is] “Safety concerns,” he says. “It’s because of the inherent fear of getting the vaccine, what is fueled by distrust of the data, or perhaps the” news “received from social media. “

Pakistan is currently receiving China’s Synofarm vaccine, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in two installments between March and April-May through the Global COVAX Initiative.

The country has also approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

All three vaccines have passed peer-reviewed Phase III clinical trials and are used together in at least 10 countries. according to To the medical journal The Lancet.

“In Pakistan, we are always hesitant about vaccines,” said Dr. Wajiha Javed, Head of Public Health in the Pakistan Division of the multinational pharmaceutical company Getz Pharma.

“People do not understand scientific data when it falls into the hands of people who are not well educated to understand scientific data. [in the media and elsewhere].. “

Dr. Javed said his company’s qualified doctors refused to vaccinate “due to lack of information.”

Rumors about the safety of the vaccine were not helped by the state health minister in Punjab, the country’s largest state, and citizens said at a press conference that they took the vaccine “at their own risk.”

By the end of February, the level of vaccination by health workers was so low that the Sind State Health Minister ordered all government health workers to be vaccinated or disciplined by the directors of major public hospitals. A similar order was issued.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Public Health, there have been no cases of serious side effects of the vaccine reported in Pakistan since the start of vaccination.

However, safety concerns alone may not be enough to fully explain the hesitation, said Maha Rehman, a data analysis expert and faculty member at Lahore-based LUMS University.

“Validity data alone is not enough [understand the] Skepticism about the deployment of the vaccine, “she says. “The level of overall trust in healthcare providers is important.”

Pakistan Consistently It ranks low on global health care indicators such as access to health care and child mortality.

Polio is one of two countries in the world that continues to be prevalent and faces many other health challenges.

“People don’t really trust the government,” says Lehmann.

“They don’t trust which vaccine they get. Will it be a test, will it be a placebo? […] We need a positive policy shift that everything is very transparent. “

Health Minister Sultan points out that the vaccine is being developed by international companies and administered worldwide, saying concerns may not be relevant.

“After all, people know that vaccines weren’t made by anyone in the back room, but by the major entities in the developed world who used their technology. [and] Invest[ed] Billions of dollars, “he says.

But that opens up another kind of distrust, experts say.

“There must be some other agenda because of this notion that it is foreign-owned, why can’t our government investigate it?” Dr. Javed said, a national challenge in eradicating polio. I will explain the tendency to promote.

Refusal of polio vaccines in Pakistan is increasing due to false information that foreign-funded vaccination programs are harmful to children’s health.

‘What’s the difference? ‘

In addition to hesitating about the vaccine itself, doctors are also indifferent to the virus among the general public given the relatively low number of deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 in Pakistan. It states that there is.

“I have a sense […] Corona isn’t a big deal, why you need to get it and how it makes a difference, “said Dr. Adnan Khan, a public health researcher and infectious disease expert. I will. “It’s almost indifferent what it takes to get a vaccine when Corona wasn’t a big deal.”

Kahn said that when he received his first dose of vaccination last week, none of the staff who gave him the injection had received the jab himself, despite his eligibility.

“Still, do you come across someone who says what this corona you’re talking about? I’m still wearing a mask, and I’m probably the only one wearing a mask in the overwhelming majority of situations. “

In Pakistan, during the first peak of coronavirus cases in June, cases increased by more than 6,000 daily, and daily deaths on June 19 peaked at 155.

At that time, intensive care units in major cities were beginning to keep patients away due to lack of ventilators.

However, as the case subsided, social distance measures and government-mandated restrictions on meetings were lifted.

The country’s second peak occurred in late November and appeared to be shallower and more persistent, but the case has not yet returned to the levels seen during the peak.

According to experts, the low incidence of cases and deaths has increased public indifference to the seriousness of the virus.

“Some people here don’t even believe in COVID, how do you find someone to vaccinate?” Asked Sindh health officials.

However, the risks associated with remaining low vaccination rates are very real.

“The risk to Pakistan and countries where vaccination rates remain low is that there is a potential resurrection here and that resurrection will impact our business. [and our health]”Health Minister Sultan said.

“Normal restart ability [life] It relies heavily on having community-level immunity and the best way to get it is to get vaccinated. “

Dr. Mahmood, an infectious disease expert, agrees, but also emphasized that the vaccine is not a pandemic silver bullet and requires continuous social distance restrictions.

“Without vaccines, we will always be under threat of more surges,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that even vaccines can’t do this, but chances fall.”

Gain momentum

For the government, the problem of slow vaccine distribution is more a matter of time and momentum than a serious vaccine refusal problem.

“The hesitation is based on doctors and nurses looking at each other and asking if their colleagues or opinion leaders have been vaccinated,” says Dr. Sultan.

“This is not strange. It happens in all countries and also in Pakistan.

“Gradually we are seeing a good recovery of it and we are seeing it [in the data] In the same way. “

According to government data, the number of vaccinations per day increased this week from 3,000 per day at the beginning of the campaign to about 15,000 per day nationwide.

Doctors also say they are starting to see the campaign gaining momentum.

“If people start getting vaccinated and see people not suffering from side effects [it has gotten better]”Dr. Zeb, a doctor at Peshawar, says.

“Awareness is rising and more people are being vaccinated.”

Zeb, who works with the medical union, said that only 36 health workers were vaccinated during the first four days of the campaign at Peshawar, according to data from his organization, but now his hospital. Only 70-80 doctors were vaccinated daily. ..

As immunization gains momentum, Pakistan’s challenges may shift from demand to supply.

Currently, the country has confirmed a supply of approximately 15.85 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from China National Pharmaceutical and Oxford University (both require two doses per person), arriving through a Chinese government grant and COVAX initiative by the end of May. doing.

In 220 million countries, it is not enough to cover a population sufficient to establish herd immunity.

“By the end of the year, our quote is […] Vaccines need to be available […] About 45 to 50 million people, “said Health Minister Sultan.

“We get all the entities that make it available, mostly COVAX, and anything else. [else is available].. “

The Pakistani government has also allowed the private sector to obtain government-approved vaccines for sale, but due to the lack of global vaccine supply, no company has yet obtained it.

“If someone wants to buy it separately, we won’t stop them, the road is available,” says Sultan.

“We control prices, but price control is reasonable.”

However, others in this sector are skeptical that vaccine distribution will remain fair even when free government vaccines are scarce and the private market is open.

“People who have it will have it, and those who don’t will not be able to afford it,” says Dr. Javed.