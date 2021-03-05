Associated Press Photo: Madrid Hospital Staff Learn How to Deal with Viruses





The medical team will follow a one-by-one review procedure since the first coronavirus case was admitted to Severo Ochoa Hospital a year ago. The team slows back to the computer only when the old man is stable and transferred to the so-called “red zone” reserved for the treatment of COVID-19. A year ago, staff had to deal with the frustration of fighting unknown enemies, the fear of bringing the virus home, the lack of protective equipment, and the bodies lined up in the morgue. At the height of the infection, the facility’s corridors, which had nearly 400 beds, were crowded with patients on chairs and stretchers as the floors for the constant flood of new patients disappeared. The 10 beds in a hospital with an intensive care unit had to be expanded to 30 beds with great creativity and effort. Iván Andrés, who monitors the need for hospital maintenance, says that delivery of oxygen tanks, which normally arrive every three days, has increased to twice a day. “I just didn’t have enough cylinders,” Andrés recalls. Doctors, nurses, observers, cleaners, and other hospital workers are still working on mental exhaustion at the time and two subsequent virus outbreaks, both before and after the end of the year. Most people admit that a pandemic was a life-changing experience. Dr. Manuel Delgado, who heads the hospital’s psychiatric services, said more consultations from hospital staff were due at this time due to delays in vaccination and uncertainty about the uncertain end of the pandemic. I’m most worried. “It’s annoying not knowing when this will end,” says a doctor at the gate of his psychiatric ward. “I have a question whether we will eventually get rid of it or have missed a lot of things we can never recover.” A healthcare worker wearing full protective equipment walks under an improvised sign that says “Pull it off together” and enters the intensive care unit where a man in his 60s is crying. Although feeling low, physiotherapists provide a moment of relief when the patient is stretched. The human feel is highly welcomed by COVID-19 patients who spend a long time in isolation. When the team is finished and is about to leave, the nurse asks, “Are you okay?” The man will do his best and make an effort to thumb up accordingly. Spain chose to maintain a weak economic recovery this time, rather than being blocked as it was last year, and instead imposed a curfew, a social gathering cap, and regional mobility restrictions. Schools and most stores remained open, including bars and restaurants in areas like Madrid. This approach seemed to work. The two-week rolling rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a key indicator monitored by epidemiologists and policy makers, dropped from nearly 900 at the end of January to 160 on Wednesday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 3.2 million people have been infected and more than 70,000 have died. The situation has improved since the early days when hospitals were unable to accept all patients who needed to be ventilated. However, not everyone can maintain invasive technology. This requires intubation and often helps the lungs pump oxygen in the prone position for extended periods of time in the intensive care unit. The heart of a retired driver, Santiago Corrado, who is already in good health, recently gave up shortly after his son and daughter were allowed a final visit with full protective equipment. It was unthinkable a year ago when even compassionate visits were forbidden. Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine, https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

