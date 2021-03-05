African Union SA talks about Covid-19 shots for 10 million people





Health officials said Friday that South Africa is negotiating with the African Union (AU) platform to buy the Covid-19 vaccine for at least 10 million people. The country has been tentatively allocated 12 million doses developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson in the AU vaccine program, but the number of vaccines to purchase after discontinuing the AstraZeneca Shot use plan. Was unknown. insider gold Subscribe to all shared and unit trust data tools, full access to award-winning articles and support quality journalism in the process. Sandile Butelezi, director of the Ministry of Health, did not say in a previous comment from the Parliamentary Commission which vaccine the country would like to buy through AU. South Africa reports the most infections and deaths on the African continent and suffers from a wave of serious second cases caused by more infectious variants of the new coronavirus. Like other African countries, it lags behind the wealthiest parts of the world in deploying immunization. So far, a research study of healthcare professionals has given Johnson & Johnson shots about 90,000 times. The government last month showed AstraZeneca as a UK pharmaceutical company’s vaccine provided minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by a 501Y.V2 virus variant, as small local trials showed. Vaccination has been put on hold. Butterezi also said South Africa is about to reach an agreement with AU, Aflexim Bank and the Indian Serum Institute to sell the AstraZeneca vaccine ordered from serum to about 18 other countries. Butreji explains why he has not yet received the dose from the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme co-sponsored by the World Health Organization, stating: “Their assignments were heavily biased towards AstraZeneca … and we told them that AstraZeneca remains the same, but for now, consider either Pfizer or another vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. will do. He added that South Africa expects to receive 117,000 Pfizer doses via COVAX this month.

