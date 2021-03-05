Vaccine side effects can be mistaken for breast cancer in mammograms

Exeter-Healthcare professionals send a new message to women planning a mammogram, as if the pandemic hadn’t had a significant impact on your life. It’s about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although some women who received the first or second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the scheduled mammogram may show lymph node swelling due to the vaccine. , Can be mistaken for signs of breast cancer.

Dr. David Itokin, an infectious disease expert at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said he sees this as a general result of the vaccine. The problem, he said, is that they appear on the mammogram and can cause excessive alarms.

For the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is no data yet to show if it has the same effect.

The side effect of the COVID vaccine can be swelling of the lymph nodes

Doctors advise vaccinated women to either postpone the mammogram or warn doctors and radiologists that they have been vaccinated.

Dr. Trevor Eide, chief medical officer and emergency site medical director at Frisbee Memorial Hospital, said the vaccine appears to cause false-positive mammograms, which is not surprising at all.

“Your lymph nodes are the center of the body’s immune response,” Eide said. “After vaccination, many areas of the body (especially the lymph nodes) take action and develop a response to the coronavirus, which increases cell production and causes the lymph nodes to swell. Some people experience significant changes, while others experience more subtle changes. The problem with mammograms is that breast cancer can cause swelling of the lymph nodes, and unfortunately. , The mammogram cannot easily tell the difference between the two causes of swelling. “

According to Eide, the Society of Breast Imaging recommends taking a mammogram before vaccination or waiting 4-6 weeks after the last dose to get a regular screening mammogram.

“If you have lumps or other symptoms related to breast cancer, contact your doctor right away and don’t wait four to six weeks,” he said.

Vaccine-related lymphadenopathy is by no means an indication of cancer

The need for vaccination far outweighs the country’s choice to reschedule the mammogram, and the world is working to control the pandemic, Itkin said.

“If that’s the cause, the lymph nodes should recede in at most 6 weeks or so,” Itkin said. “If you’re already being followed for breast cancer, keep your appointment, but be sure to let your doctor know that this may happen. You’ve been told that it doesn’t look like cancer, so sensitive radiation I think the radiologist will recognize the difference. “

“If you have a mammogram plan, don’t postpone vaccination,” said Dr. Rebecca Kuwait, Medical Director of the Breast Health Center at Exeter Hospital. “Unless there are circumstances to be taken into account, postponing the mammogram of an asymptomatic person for a month or two will not change the early detection of the tumor. Vaccination is difficult and is now very important. So if you need to change one of the schedules, screen it. “

According to Kuwait, the vaccine increases the risk for some women with lymphadenopathy, especially on the vaccinated side. This is another side effect of the vaccine, but like any other vaccine, it is temporary. The magnified node may appear 2-4 days after the shot is taken and should clear in about 10 days. Not all women get this, just as not everyone has some sort of side effect.

“It can also appear on the neck,” Kuwait said. “In some views of the mammogram, the node appears inflamed even if the tumor is not found. It sends a red flag for the radiologist. Rarely, before the cancer appears in the breast. It may appear in the lymph nodes, so you may be asked to return for an ultrasound or biopsy without knowing this. “

Having vaccine-related lymphadenopathy is by no means an indication of cancer. Kuwait said radiologists and cancer doctors are now aware of this phenomenon.

“I think this is a major source of stress and anxiety for women who discover it on mammograms,” Kuwait said. “So we want to make sure that women know that this can happen. When they come to the screening, they ask questions and screen to see if they have been vaccinated. When you call to stand, you need to ask those questions. “

Tell your doctor and radiologist if you have been vaccinated with COVID

According to Kuwait, women who are vaccinated and plan to have mammograms are advised to discuss with their healthcare provider and change their screening schedule. She said that mammogram rescheduling should be considered if it is appropriate for health, if the first vaccination has already been given, and for up to 6 weeks after the second vaccination.

Kuwait said women with a history of breast cancer usually need to be asked to vaccinate the other side of the body because swelling of the lymph nodes usually occurs on the same side as the vaccine.

“In principle, we follow the guidelines of the Society of Breast Imaging and the American College of Radiology, but take into account vaccination and what we see,” says Kwait. “If you talk to your doctor and the radiologist doesn’t ask about the vaccine, tell your doctor, but schedule an annual exam. It’s just as important.”