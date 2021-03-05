The convention center provides thousands of coronavirus vaccines each week.Here’s how this works | Coronavirus

Behind a room about the size of two soccer fields, Mary Francis was sitting in a wheelchair. Her daughter was by her side. Earlier, a giant clock ticked the seconds while Francis was waiting for her observation period to end. The brass band jazz floated in the air.

Francis, 66, had just received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, a high-volume vaccination site managed by LCMC Health, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The convention center, which officially opened on Thursday, will offer more than 3,500 shots per day, if supplies are available, said Arison Ste, vice president of clinical and operational excellence at LCMC.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the site has Johnson & Johnson doses. Next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, they will switch to Pfizer.

In most cases, the patient is less annoyed about the shot. They are happy to be there.

“It’s complete excitement and relief,” said Guste, a registered nurse who helped give the shot.

Pfizer and Moderna have completed enrollment in the study for children over the age of 12.

Francis called the second hotline, which opened Wednesday morning. She has been worried because she has 15 grandchildren and 6 adult children. Two of her grandchildren got the coronavirus, and the doctor’s niece was involved in a hospital ventilator.

“It will protect myself and them,” she said.

Previously, the vaccine Francis received was sucked up with a syringe behind the black curtain behind the center. There, a group of pharmacist technicians separated the liquid from the glass bottle. The site planned 900 doses on Thursday. By 11:00 am, they had passed 450.

The vaccine itself occupies a small space in a large room of a small mini-refrigerator with transparent glass windows. The daily dose fits on one of the four shelves. In total, a small refrigerator can hold up to 7,000 Pfizer doses or about 5,400 Johnson & Johnson doses.

The Ministry of Health says single-dose vaccines are useful for many people

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be used at refrigerator temperature for up to 3 months, but once the vial has been punctured, the 5 doses contained in it should be administered within 2 hours. Pfizer vaccines, on the other hand, can be placed in a syringe for 6 hours, but in the refrigerator for only 5 days.

Demand remains … even though less than two-thirds of local teachers and school support staff have expressed a desire to get the COVID-19 vaccine …

Those with a reservation can park for free in Fahrenheit F near Calliope Street. You can also use the free shuttle. The shuttle from Duncan Plaza runs every 15 minutes. Shuttles from RTA Park and Ride on the west bank of the Jordan River and New Orleans East Wal-Mart run every 45 minutes.

They are greeted by volunteers who take their temperature. Patients can check in themselves on any of the 40 iPads or a person can check in. The vaccination area where patients receive jabs is lined with 60 chairs.

“Comfortable,” was founded by the convention center Diane Roy, 63. “This is convenient. It’s clean and tidy, not outside.”

When they leave, the patient receives a yellow face mask decorated with a smile. They are also immune to the virus, but it does not occur in the weeks following receiving their shots.

Those who meet the current qualifications can sign up lcmchealth.org/vaccine Alternatively, call 504-290-5200 to register your reservation.