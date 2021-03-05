Dangerous secondary illness after Covid-19 virus infection in children

Discovery of new illnesses in children: In some European countries, children showed abnormal symptoms weeks after being infected with corona. This is due to “Pediatric multisystem inflammation syndrome” (MIS-C), which shows symptoms similar to “Kawasaki syndrome”.

Reinhard Berner of Dresden University Hospital said it could be associated with a corona infection. Deutsche Presse.. “It’s pretty possible,” he added.

Updated from March 4, 2020: MIS-C mainly affects elementary school children

Earlier this year, reports of MIS-C infections increased in the United Kingdom. The UK news portal writes: “Since the beginning of January, 12 to 15 children have developed it every day.” Security guard February 5th. This is probably a secondary disease of Covid-19 and is mainly found in elementary school children.

However, as scientific journals explain, most often symptoms appear only 2 to 6 weeks after infection with Covid-19 disease. BMJ..It’s especially typical high temperature, Lasts for at least 24 hours.Also Quickly Not just a professor conjunctivitis These are signs of “multiple systemic inflammatory syndrome” and should be seen by a doctor.

If MIS-C is suspected, laboratory tests are important to determine the potential for inflammation and organ dysfunction. Secondary illnesses are relatively rare, but the signs must be taken very seriously. When diagnosed, he writes, “Treatment with intravenous immunoglobulins and steroids can reduce the inflammatory response and improve outcomes.” BMJ..

Updated from July 2, 2020: A US study reveals a link between childhood illness and coronavirus infection

Researchers in the United States have studied new diseases associated with coronavirus infection.reference MIS-C (Pediatric multisystem inflammation syndrome).

In the professional world, it is sometimes called illness PIMS (Pediatric multiple inflammation syndrome) PMIS (Pediatric multisystem inflammation syndrome) bezeichnet.

In two studies conducted on Monday (June 29, 2020) New England Journal of Medicine Published, dScientists have nearly 300 medical records Children and adolescents under the age of 21 It was treated in the United States between March and May. Common denominator between them: They all turned out to be infected with the coronavirus, or at least there was an urgent suspicion of infection.

MIS-C (PIMS / PMIS): These are symptoms of a new pediatric disease

Research results at a glance:

The syndrome has just begun A few weeks after coronavirus infection on: One study had 25 days between development and the epidemic peak, and the other study had one month.

on: One study had 25 days between development and the epidemic peak, and the other study had one month. The most common symptoms are Gastrointestinal dissatisfaction Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, etc. Eighty percent of MIS-C patients experienced this.

Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, etc. Eighty percent of MIS-C patients experienced this. All patients had heat , Often 4-5 days or more.

, Often 4-5 days or more. 80% of the affected ones occurred Cardiovascular problems On the other hand, 8-9% of children developed a cardiac aneurysm. This is a potentially dangerous dilation of the artery.

On the other hand, 8-9% of children developed a cardiac aneurysm. This is a potentially dangerous dilation of the artery. In 80% of the cases investigated, treatment was given in the intensive care unit and 20% of the patients were ventilated.The· Mortality That was 2 percent.

That was 2 percent. Black children and Hispanic or Indian children were more likely than white children.

to me formula wApproximately 1,000 cases of this syndrome have been recorded worldwide, wrote Michael Levine of Imperial College London in a commentary on a US study. Until May 15th it was the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control 230 Flle in Europe Mentioned. Therefore, France and the United Kingdom each have one child. MIS-C ..

The UK reportedly warned of a childhood syndrome associated with Sars-CoV-2 at the end of April, and the CDC joined the warning in May. formula.. A new American study confirms that there are similarities between MIS-C and Kawasaki. However, older children usually suffer from MIS-C and the inflammatory response is more severe. The cause of MIS-C has not yet been clarified. This is believed to be an overreaction of the immune system.

Updated from May 29, 2020: New pediatric disease discovered in Germany

In addition to “Kawasaki disease,” several autoimmune diseases were discovered at a children’s hospital in Lower Saxony for the first time since mid-April. The so-called “Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PIMS)” presents with symptoms similar to “Kawasaki Syndrome”, such as high temperature and rash. That report Everyday mirror..

There have been four confirmed cases of PIMS so far in Germany. Children ranged in age from 3 months to 13 years. The treatment was almost unproblematic, so no child needed to be hospitalized for more than 12 days. Especially interesting: Coronavirus antibodies are found in all four children.

It is not clear if they have come into direct contact with the coronavirus. By mid-May, 230 children around the world had developed an autoimmune disease. Some of them have been tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

Immune response to coronavirus infection?

Since the start of the corona epidemic, three such seriously injured children have been treated at a university clinic in Geneva. On Thursday, a spokeswoman said one child had recovered and was discharged from the hospital. One is in normal condition and the other is in the intensive care unit. She couldn’t know the age of the child.

According to the Swiss corona commissioner Daniel Koch, this could be an immune response to a coronavirus infection. “The virus causes an inflammatory storm, which is an overreaction of the immune system,” said Jack Under Romand, a Geneva doctor.

Cases have also been reported from Italy and Spain. In the UK, the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) has warned hospitals to about 20 children with severe illness. Many, but not all, test positive for the new Sars-CoV-2 virus. The Minor Intensive Care Unit (PICS) advised doctors to pay special attention to pediatric symptoms that resemble toxic shock.

Some children get very sick

The World Health Organization has already addressed this issue, Covid-19 Commissioner Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday night. “We know that children’s illnesses are not that dangerous, but some people get serious illnesses and others die,” she said. “We have called for caution on our global network of doctors.”

Michael Ryan, World Health Organization Emergency Relief Coordinator, added: “This shows that the virus attacks not only the lungs, but other tissues as well.” But Ryan reassured his worried parents. “The majority of children infected with the virus have a mild infection and are fully recovered.”

And Thomas Fishbach, president of the Association of Pediatrician Professionals, warned against panic. “There is no evidence of a link between Covid-19 and Kawasaki Syndrome,” he told Neue Osnabrcker Zeitung. Kawasaki syndrome has been around for a long time and is extremely rare. No increase in illness has been observed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, no link has been proven between Kawasaki disease and coronavirus.

“Reports from children in other countries who are currently following a similar course to Kawasaki syndrome only show an acute inflammatory response that cannot be explained by coronavirus alone. The so-called incomplete Kawasaki syndrome is often said. I will, “Andr explains. Jacob, opposite BR, head of the pediatric heart disease outpatient department at the von Hanersch Children’s Hospital in Munich.

Babies infected with Covid-19 usually have few symptoms.

To date, doctors do not know the cause of Kawasaki syndrome. It mainly affects young children.

