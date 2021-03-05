WA detects more variant cases. DOH updates vaccine outlook





Olympia, Washington — Health officials in Washington hosted a weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday, the day after the state reached its next tough milestone. 5,000 COVID-19 dead..

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all who lost their loved ones,” said Dr. Umair Shah, State Health Officer. “We will never forget what we have healed, recovered and lost together, but we need to remember that the fight for COVID-19 continues.” Washington has made steady progress in reducing coronavirus metrics since early January, but health officials said the decline was beginning to level off.

“There are certainly many reasons to give us hope, but we have to do everything we can to keep fighting this pandemic,” Shah said. “National, the CDC earlier this week showed that the number of causes continues to decline nationwide, but those numbers are flat or flat. We want to fight this pandemic. I want to keep doing as much as I can. “” As of mid-February, average hospitalizations have leveled off at about 13 times a day in eastern Washington and about 39 times a day in western Washington, according to Shah. The latest federal report showed a slight increase in the number of cases in the last 7 days of last month.

More infectious variants of the virus continue to be of paramount concern in Washington and the United States. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health announced new efforts to help track their spread.State-of-the-art equipment heading to Shoreline’s State Laboratory genetically supports Washington Sequence thousands of samples Every month, officials said on Wednesday. The goal is to build sufficient capacity to analyze 5% of all positive test results for mutations. As of Thursday, Shah said routine sequencing identified 70 cases, including a UK variant that increased from 39 last week, and 5 variants related to South Africa.

“These variants are considered more infectious and susceptible to infection and are now in Washington,” Shah said. “This makes the competition to vaccinate Washington citizens as quick, impartial and even more important.” Therefore, the state is Right next door The goal is to administer 45,000 doses daily, with the latest data showing nearly 44,000 doses. Last week, officials said the number surged further, reaching doses of 50,000 to 60,000 on three different days.

The main obstacle remains the supply chain, with doses of 330,000 expected to be reached by the final week of March. However, progress has been modest, and next week’s allocation will include 100,000 less doses than the provider requested. Washington received about 61,000 new single-dose vaccines from J & J this week, but it is unlikely to receive any more until April, officials said Thursday. However, state leaders believe optimistic deliveries will increase in the coming weeks and months, and Governor Jay Inslee said. Announce broader eligibility For key workers starting March 22nd and expanding to other groups until April. Today, I announced a planned schedule for targeting more Washington citizens to the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/VOxOg4zJbt

According to federal directives, all educators and nursery teachers are now Eligibility for vaccine reservation, Immediately add an estimated 260,000 people to the queue. Teachers welcome bookings through any provider, but state officials have recommended looking for a pharmacy. "For now, we can assure you that the best place for educators and nursery teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine is through their federal pharmacy program," said Lacy Fe, a deputy secretary for COVID-19. Renbach says. "The federal government says that providers of this program will prioritize site educators and nursery teachers until the end of March." The federal pharmacy program allocates vaccines in addition to the state's normal allocation, with 65,000 vaccinations this week and 72,000 next week. In Washington, the six participating pharmacy chains are Safeway / Albertsons, Walmart, Costco, Rite-Aid, HealthMart and Kroger.







