Rural Alzheimer’s disease patients and caregivers have overcome unique hurdles

Mary Joe Moorehead laughs angry as she looks back on her years as a caregiver for her mother.

Her mother, Lily, lived to be 100 years old. She was switching between the two channels as long as she could control the TV remote. Alternating from the soothing hymns of Catholic TV to the rhythmic bars wrapped on Black Entertainment TV, Moorhead said. She also loves poetry and was able to break the jokes that bothered everyone until the hospice last half.

She was so sharp that it was difficult to get a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease — a former school teacher passed Detection test According to Moorhead, the colors are flying many times.

“I continued, Ma, you have to fail this test,” laughed 68-year-old Moorhead. “We have to take out insurance to pay for these medicines.”

Moorhead took care of his mother’s death for about four years from 2006 to 2010. From illness.Her mother As a quadriplegic who can no longer speak. Eventually, when an organ fails, the disease shuts down the body. For this reason, Alzheimer’s disease is called “long goodbye,” Moorhead said.

“Mom can no longer talk about what’s itchy, what’s hurt, or what’s cold,” she said.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia.ItAccording to it, it gradually affects memory, thoughts, and behavior with symptoms such as aggression, anxiety, depression, insomnia, delusions, amnesia, and hallucinations. Alzheimer’s Association.

The disease can be devastating to families, making hurdles more difficult in isolated communities. Moorhead and her family are from Cambridge. Cambridge is a city of about 10,000 people quietly nestled in the Appalachian Mountains of southeastern Ohio. She said her neighbors were mostly Scottish-Irish.

“We really grew up that if you get injured, you don’t cry, you just leave,” Moorhead said. “And that’s the culture here. We’re from the area that plays it pretty close to the chest.”

As a social worker at Mercy Health HospitalJill Gorley of Cincinnati said she believes she lacks access to education, awareness and resources for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in rural Ohio.

“We are working on a part of the Appalachian culture in a way that is very close to West Virginia. Allowing outsiders to provide care, services, and the culture that Alzheimer’s disease is normal aging. I have a lot of beliefs, “Gorley said. “People think this is normal aging and have a grandma in the bedroom in the corner in front of the TV.”

Early diagnosis It is very important in helping patients and caregivers with Alzheimer’s disease cope with the disease and plan for the future.Vince McGrail, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Ohio Branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, said. In urban and rural areas, primary care physicians are not always ready to diagnose such ambiguous illnesses and choose to send patients to specialists (usually costly and far away). He said.

“Many doctors don’t really understand dementia, or often have a long relationship with (primary care physicians), and some doctors don’t want to tell the news when they know there is no cure for their illness. “McGrail said.

To counter this, the Alzheimer’s Association has designed a free telementoring program called Project ECHO Connect primary care physicians and dementia care professionals. Gorley said he was excited to be part of the program for the past year, as half of the fight was diagnosed.

However, programs like Gorley work to empower primary care physicians across the country, but due to the complex and rapidly changing nature of the disease, patients must travel to receive specialized medical care. Often there are cases.

“The cocktail your loved one is drinking today, three months from now, you may need to look at and change the ingredients,” Gory said.

Many of the challenges posed by Alzheimer’s disease came to mind in a pandemic pressure cooker environment. The number of local support groups for caregivers, led by Moorhead, has declined since the onset of COVID, as many older people are virtually uncomfortable with meeting. Some patients are reluctant to use the new technology or have no access to the phone or the Internet, Gorley said.

According to Gorley, these difficulties have had visceral consequences over the past year, as more and more older people had to be referred to adult protection services due to cases of self-neglect and elder abuse. I did.

As the baby boomer generation in Japan ages and the elderly population increases, According to Gorley, more money, resources and education are needed for this age group. There is also a need for an increase in young professionals who specialize in the medical, psychiatric and legal needs of these patients and their loved ones. The heavy burden of Alzheimer’s disease often rests only on the partner, child, or sibling, so additional support for the caregiver is also needed.

The Central Ohio Branch of the Alzheimer’s Association is working hard to continue such important resources. 24/7 hotline, We are looking for volunteers to lead Education program And Support group In a community with limited resources, McGrail said.

After being given the responsibility to care for her mother, Moorhead began going to a support group around 2006 to calm her anger at her siblings.The support group provided a forum for sharing experiences, asking questions, and confessing many difficulties in long-term care, including inevitable. Anger and guilt.

“Unless you’re wealthy from the beginning, you’re looking for the poor. Leaving yours is a big feat. Hearing about people who are sacrificing work, retirement, and savings by working part-time. “.

Neither she nor her pet was accustomed to the cramped situation of sharing a sleeping room sofa while protecting the door from her mother’s night wanderings.

“There are several people in our group who have lost their lives due to stress. And the 37 chronic illnesses I’m currently dealing with are my mother at home and rest care. I always argue that it was because I didn’t, “Moorhead said... She said she was born with a hole in her heart, an undiagnosed autoimmune disease and parathyroid disease..

Looking back on her mother’s past decade, a waterfall of emotions has washed away Moorhead. After all, her laughter drowns out tears.

“The hippocampus (in the brain) is very much associated with Alzheimer’s disease, because when the hippocampus dies, that’s it. Studies have shown that if you laugh a lot, your suckers keep getting bigger. You have humor in things. You have to find. You have to keep the hippocampus moving, I don’t care what you do. “

