NI’s weekly Covid-19 deaths continue to decline





Coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have declined for the sixth straight week. According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Institute for Statistical Research (NISRA), 44 Covid-19-related deaths occurred during the week leading up to February 26. The number of weeks has been steadily declining since NISRA reported 156 in the week from January 9th to 15th. By February 26, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland was 2,816. NISRA data provide a complete picture of the effects of Covid-19, rather than the number of deaths reported by Staumont’s Ministry of Public Health. Statistics in this sector focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only those who test positive for the virus. NISRA obtains data from death certificates recorded by healthcare professionals due to Covid-19, regardless of where the death occurred or whether the patient’s test was positive. The total division was 2,054 on February 26th. The Statistics Bureau reports Covid-19 data one week late. Of the 2,816 deaths recorded by NISRA by February 26, 1,837 (65%) were in hospitals, 760 (27%) were in long-term care facilities, and 14 (0.5%) were in hospice, 205. People (7%) occurred at an address or other location. The deaths of 774 people in long-term care facilities and hospice involved 177 separate facilities. NISRA also provides an analysis of the number of care home residents who have been transferred and died for treatment, whether at home or in the hospital. By February 26, 995 long-term care resident deaths were associated with the coronavirus, of which 235 occurred in hospitals. Approximately 35% of Northern Ireland’s Covid-19-related deaths are resident in long-term care facilities. The story of the latest coronavirus During the week of February 19-26, 55 coronavirus-related deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland. Some of them happened before that week because registration can take several days. The number of registered Covid-19-related deaths decreased for the fifth straight week from 182 in the week of January 16-22.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos