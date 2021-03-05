Covid-19 can bring a new era of public health leadership. But will that happen?

THe had bubonic plague (also known as plague) killed many 200 million people By the mid-14th century, it was about one-third of Europe’s population. This was the deadliest epidemic in history, but it has spawned public health initiatives that survive today, including quarantine and quarantine to stop the spread of the disease.

In the wake of World War II, a wave of international cooperation created the World Health Organization. The HIV / AIDS epidemic has created the next new era Urgency and activism For international health efforts.

A major threat has historically been a catalyst for change. Will the Covid-19 pandemic help make public health more valuable, sustainable and resilient? That’s possible, but not without lasting efforts in five areas.

Strengthen national public health agencies. These agencies are responsible for marshalling epidemic surveillance and planning national readiness and response.they have Proved their value..In Nigeria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supported Stop the outbreak That same year, the National Institute of Public Health in Zambia made its first use of a new emergency response center. For the outbreak of choleraCoordinate local activities, analyze test data and explain to national health leaders.

Such efforts require greater global promotion.The· International Association of National Institutes of Public HealthNeeds more members, partners, and funding to help connect these organizations to knowledge sharing and support public health agencies in low-income countries.

Create more health data managers. Better monitoring, data analysis, and artificial intelligence Helps identify outbreaks in the area before they become epidemics or pandemics.But most low- and middle-income countries Face challenges When retrieving data on illness and public health.You need the following tools Smartphone technology, Software, lab equipment, and skilled staff who can operate these tools and analyze the data from them.

These data managers must be able to share information with their leaders and the global health community without fear of political impact.Between Early pandemic For example, in Wuhan, China, local leaders are free to coordinate with infectious disease experts around the world, fearing to be blamed or panicking and revealing the extent of the infection. There was no. The world has lost precious time — and virus control.

Hire more community health workers. Well-coordinated and trained local staff or volunteers can detect, report, and ultimately stop outbreaks of infectious diseases.So Happened in haiti With Covid-19, countries can hire local leaders to teach their neighbors what causes the infection and how to prevent it.In addition to contributing to a safer, healthier and more productive population, community health workers can generate Significant cost reduction For the family and the medical system.

Persuade the private sector to take a greater stake in public health. With the advent of Covid-19, companies of all sizes took action, led vaccine development, developed tests, and manufactured personal protective equipment to protect employees, communities, and vulnerable people. Indeed, the business community has historically played an important role in helping people recover from natural disasters and health emergencies. However, these efforts are not well institutionalized and maintained to prepare for the next health crisis.

The· Private Sector Roundtable for Global Health SecurityIs a coalition that mobilizes industries to help countries prevent and prepare for health crises, and helps businesses protect their staff and respond to pandemics at all levels. Beyond products, the private sector can contribute to the ability and capacity to help the country respond more efficiently.For example, a data analysis software company click We have partnered with a relief organization to track Covid-19 cases and consumables. McCan Health In collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the World Health Organization in Asia, countries have worked on communication strategies to develop information about Covid-19 and disseminate it to the general public and key stakeholders.

Given the ongoing crisis, the work of groups like these is essential and should be amplified, widely supported and solidified for future efforts.

Restoration of trust. During the period of the public health crisis, some leaders have shown a clear message and a solid empathic stewardship from the beginning.Others Frayed confidence Hearsay and fear in local and global public health, letting citizens think about who to trust and how to protect themselves and their families.

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Invite local representatives Supporting science-based solutions helped uncover myths and encourage people to seek treatment. Giving scientists a greater role in policy and communication can be of great help in instilling trust in national and local governments, including being a major public spokesperson.

According to an international survey by the Pew Research Center, in the fall of 2020, a median of 36% of people saidLots of trust in scientistsA higher percentage than the national government to do the right thing. Public health authorities can also raise awareness of collaborations that provide reliable, real-time information, such as Johns Hopkins University. Coronavirus Resource CenterWas born from the current pandemic of March 2020 and currently has over 1 billion views.

The Covid-19 pandemic will occupy its place in history as a global health crisis of earthquakes. One way to offset that horrific sacrifice is to radically change public health efforts so that we do not experience such another pandemic. No alternatives, omissions, or future vulnerabilities are possible.

Global organizations, national leaders, community health authorities, etc. are working on new policies, procedures, to transform these difficult lessons into an era of more effective, resilient and responsive public health leadership. You need to work on your investment now.

Marian W. Wentworth is President and Chief Executive Officer Management science for health, A non-profit global health organization.