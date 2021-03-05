Wildfire smoke is worse for health than pollution from cars, findings: Shot

Switch captions Nathan Lot / NPR Nathan Lot / NPR

Last year, tens of millions of Americans experienced at least a day in the smoke of a wildfire. An unprecedented wildfire broke out across the western United States, increasing hospitalizations for respiratory emergencies and raising concerns, obscuring the entire city, sometimes for weeks. Long-term health of people..

A new study found that these concerns were well-founded.

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, found that small particles emitted by wildfire smoke are up to 10 times more harmful to the human body than particles emitted from other sources, such as automobile exhaust. It states that.

Studies published in the journal Nature Communications On Friday, I’m drawing a picture of concern to Americans living on fire-prone continents, especially as climate change amplifies the risk of fires around the world.

“”[Air pollution] “It’s declining in some parts of the United States,” said Rosana Aguilera, a postdoctoral fellow and co-author of the study, “not in areas where wildfires are more likely to occur.”

Aguilera and co-author Tom Colin Gum We examined 14-year hospitalization data in Southern California and compared it to the surge in air pollution during strong winds. They found that wildfire smoke pollutants increased hospitalization by up to 10%.

“We are quite aware of the physical costs of wildfires in terms of firefighting and property damage,” said 10 billion lost in the damage and efforts to contain the California fire last season. Corringham says, referring to more than the dollar. “But there are many studies showing that the health effects of wildfire smoke are equal to or greater than the direct physical cost.”

He says the findings are of particular concern given the recent increase in firefighting activity in California and other states and the expectation that fireflies will become more intense and frequent as the climate warms.

Ann NPR analysis of air quality On the west coast, it was found last year that one in seven residents experienced unhealthy air conditions for at least one day. For weeks, the smoke was so dense in parts of Oregon, Washington, and California that public health officials urged people to stay indoors and avoid physical activity. The smoke drifts to the east, Hazy sky and strangely vibrant sun To the east coast.

The study focused on fine particles that can travel the longest distances, commonly referred to as PM2.5.

PM2.5 particles, which are about one-twentieth the diameter of human hair, are one of the main components of wildfire smoke.they Bringing health risks to people Because when they enter the bloodstream, they can bypass the body’s defenses and pass through the nose and lungs. From there, it can harm the heart, lungs, and other important organs, increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack, and respiratory problems.

There are many sources of PM2.5, including power plants and vehicles, but findings show that some PM2.5s can be more harmful than others.

Says it is consistent with other recent studies Cheryl Magzamen, Associate Professor at Colorado State University, focused on the health effects of wildfire smoke and was not involved in the study. And she says it bothers me because few people can do it to limit smoke events.

“We have tail pipes and emission standards. We have chimney standards and we have [Environmental Protection Agency] “When it comes to regulation, we just don’t have the same policy measures for smoke generation,” Magzamen said.

Another problem is that smaller fires are needed to prevent large fires. In many forests, fire is a necessary and normal process. However, years of fire extinguishing have accumulated unhealthy amounts of vegetation on the forest floor, providing unnatural amounts of fuel in the event of a fire. Fire and forest ecologists say that more regular and controlled fires can reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires as the United States has seen in recent years.

However, more fires mean more smoke, both for nearby people and downwind.

“Most of the exposure mitigation depends on people, homes and communities who know when to avoid smoke exposure,” says Magzamen. “Currently, there is no mechanism to make people understand that they are exposed to smoke.”

Corringham says new research shows the need to improve air surveillance systems and public health programs. He proposes to provide financial assistance to endangered people and low-income households so that they can buy air filters. And he encourages action to minimize global warming.

“In the last decade, things have gotten worse,” says Conningham. “Everything we can do today to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stabilize the global climate system has great benefits.”