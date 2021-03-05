Inhaled CRISPR treatment targets influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infections

If you think inhaling gene-editing enzymes to treat infections such as influenza and COVID-19 is a tremendous or distant technique, think again. A team of researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University have developed a CRISPR-based treatment to block the replication of both the influenza virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 in mice. In addition, the new treatment is delivered to the lungs via a nebulizer, making it easier for patients to administer at home. The results of new research have recently been Nature biotechnology Through an article titled “”Treatment of mRNA-encoded Cas13a-mediated influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infections in rodents. “

Interestingly, researchers used mRNA technology to encode Cas13a, which disrupts some of the RNA genetic code that the virus uses to replicate in lung cells. Using guide strands, researchers can basically provide a map that directs the Cas13a protein where it attaches to viral RNA and initiates destruction.

“With our drug, we only need to change the guide strand to move from one virus to another. We only need to change one sequence of RNA. That’s it,” Emory University said. Dr. Philippe Sant’Angelo, a senior researcher and professor at Wallace H. Coulter’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, explained. “We have migrated from influenza to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They are incredibly different viruses. And you can do it very quickly just by changing the guide. It’s done. “

Santangelo’s team tested the approach to mouse influenza and SARS-CoV-2 in hamsters. In both cases, the sick animal recovered. This is the first study to show that mRNA can be used to express the Cas13a protein and function directly in lung tissue rather than in dish cells. It is also the first time that the Cas13a protein has been shown to be effective in arresting SARS-CoV-2 replication.

Surprisingly, the team’s approach has the potential to counter 99% of influenza strains that prevailed in the last century. It also appears to be effective against new, highly contagious variants of the coronavirus that have begun to circulate. The key to its widespread effectiveness is the sequence of genes targeted by researchers.

“Influenza is attacking the polymerase genes, which are enzymes that allow the virus to produce and replicate more RNA,” says Santangelo. “We chased them because they are much better preserved. We let biology tell us what our goals are.”

Similarly, in SARS-CoV-2, the sequences that researchers have targeted so far have not changed in the latest variants. This approach means that treatment is flexible and adaptable when new viruses emerge.

“One of the first things society and the CDC get when a pandemic occurs is the gene sequence, which the CDC and surveillance teams identify what kind of virus this is and start tracking it. It’s one of the first tools we use to do this, “said Dr. Daryll Vanover, a research scientist at the Santangelo Lab, co-author of the study. “Once the CDC publishes these sequences, that’s all you need to do. You can instantly screen your entire region of interest and target it to knock down the virus.”

Vanover pointed out that this could be a lead candidate for clinical trials in the coming weeks. This is the time it took to scan the sequence, design the guide strands, and be ready for testing in this study.

“It’s really pretty plug and play,” Santangelo added. “If you’re talking about small and big adjustments, that’s a big bonus in terms of time. And in a pandemic, think about what would happen if you were vaccinated a month or two after the pandemic occurred. What would it be like if you were treated a month after the hit? It could make a big difference, have an economic impact, and have an impact on people. “

The team’s approach was facilitated by previous studies of delivering mRNA to mucosal surfaces such as the lungs. They knew that the approach was likely to address respiratory infections. They decided to use mRNA to encode the Cas13a protein because it is an inherently safe technology.

“MRNA is transient. It doesn’t get into the nucleus and doesn’t affect DNA,” says Santangelo. “For these CRISPR proteins, we don’t want them to be expressed for long periods of time.”

The researchers were excited about their findings, but said that additional research remained — especially with a better understanding of the specific mechanisms that make treatment effective. There are no side effects in animal models, but we are looking closer to treating human patients, so we would like to take a deeper look at safety.

“This project really gave us the opportunity to push the boundaries of the lab from a new strategic and technical perspective,” concludes Dr. Chiara Zurla, team project manager and co-author of the treatise. “Especially in a pandemic, we feel obliged to do as much as we can. This first treatise is a great example, but many follow. We have done a lot of work, And we have many promising results. “