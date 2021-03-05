Craig Melvin’s Brothers Have Colonoscopy: Colon Cancer Screening

Toll Colon cancer It weighs heavily on Craig Melvin’s family.

His brother, Lawrence Meadows, Died of this disease at the age of 43 He was diagnosed in December four years ago after a doctor removed a baseball-sized tumor from his abdomen and discovered that the cancer had already spread.

“He has spent a considerable amount of time raising awareness about his illness over the past few years,” Craig wrote. Tribute on Instagram.. “We will continue that fight,” Craig said frankly about today’s health-first men, who recently he is now. Colorectal Cancer Alliance..

His younger brother, Ryan Melvin, 35, is also part of the mission, and when he had his first colonoscopy this week, he recommended that doctors be screened first today. It was three years later.

The Melvins want to work to raise awareness of colorectal cancer after losing Craig’s older brother Lawrence Meadows (pictured to the left) last year. Courtesy of Craig Melvin

He also loses £ 60, exercises, and Improve his diet — After seeing what Lawrence experienced.

“Looking at his fight and seeing him fight, it was just one of the points that awakened something in me,” Ryan interviewed Craig for a conversation between his brothers. Told to.

“I want to be here for the kids … if (the doctor) finds something, that’s what I’m getting.”

Early detection is key, but Ryan admitted that he continued to postpone the schedule for colonoscopy even after the 2017 concern. He felt pain on his side and saw blood droplets on his stool.It turned out to be DiverticulitisInflammation or infections that can form in the intestines.

Ultimately, according to Ryan, having a doctor undergo a medical test to look for polyps and other bowel abnormalities that may cause cancer is the next step in caring for his body.

He wanted the peace of mind of knowing the results, but like many, he was a little worried before the promise.

“Whenever something is happening within me, such as outpatient treatment … I’m a little nervous,” he said.

Craig reminded him that he would be sedated. “You started counting backwards, and then that’s all you know. That’s it,” he recalled his own colonoscopy.

It ended less than 25 minutes after Ryan’s procedure began this week. He immediately received good news: the results were normal and the doctor did not find the polyp. The whole family was relieved.

“We need to be better at screening ourselves so that we can live longer, healthier and more prosperous,” Ryan said.

Colon Cancer Lifestyle Risk Factors These include lack of exercise, a diet low in fiber and high in fat, alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and overweight. When Lawrence was diagnosed at the age of 39, both Melvin brothers remembered their distrust. He was exercising and never drank or smoked — he was healthier than both of them.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States and the third most common cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

It Affects disproportionately on the black communityThe American Cancer Society states that blacks are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die of colorectal cancer than most other groups. “The disease is devastating the black community,” said Dr. Durad Brooks, vice president of organization prevention and early detection.

More Adults in their 20s and 30s have also been diagnosed, Probably because of the obesity epidemic.

Doctors say patients can be awkward to discuss SymptomsThis includes bloody stools, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, and unexplained weight loss.

American Cancer Society We recommend starting screening at age 45, If the risk of developing colon cancer is average. Previously, if you have a family history of illness or other risk factors.

Brother Melvin wanted everyone to be more vigilant about their health. They said men often do not discuss their symptoms or concerns in particular.

“We’ll talk about cowboys, but not colons,” Craig said. “This will change that.”

“I’m excited to do some good things and hopefully take some people there to have a colonoscopy, a test and a physical examination.” Ryan added.