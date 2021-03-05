Health
Side effects of the new vaccine have been discovered, doctors say
Some people got COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccines delay their response to injections more than a week after injection, causing redness, itchiness, and swelling. vaccination.. Experts don’t know why this happens, but the reaction seems harmless, reports Include New York Times.. This week, a group of doctors published a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine informing patients that they had no infections and that they could safely receive a second dose of the vaccine.Read on to discover more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus..
“It’s normal to have redness, itching and swelling,” some doctors say.
“Once I started seeing this, I modified the patient’s handout,” Dr. Kimberly G. Blumenthal, the author of the letter and an allergist at Massachusetts General Hospital, told The Times. “I said it was normal for vaccination to cause redness, itchiness and swelling. I changed the wording so that it could start 7 to 10 days after vaccination.”
This letter discusses the cases of 12 patients who responded to the arm 4-11 days after receiving the Moderna vaccine. (Median was 8 days.) Five developed a large, raised skin rash over 10 centimeters in size near the injection site. One developed a rash on the palm and another developed a rash on the elbow. Symptoms lasted median for 6 days.
How to handle “COVID arm”
On that website, CDC calls this phenomenon the “COVID arm”. “The CDC has learned of reports that some people have experienced redness, itching, swelling, or a painful rash where they had a rash,” the agency says. “These rashes start a few days to a week or more after the first rash and can sometimes be very large.”
The agency recommends taking antihistamines or over-the-counter painkillers for itching and pain. Also, if the vaccine is a two-shot regimen, the COVID arm should not prevent you from getting a second shot. “Tell the vaccination provider that you have experienced a rash or’COVID arm’after the first injection,” the agency says. “Your vaccination provider may recommend that you take a second shot with the opposite arm.”
As of March 4, approximately 27.7 million people in the United States have been vaccinated against COVID.
As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent the acquisition and spread of COVID-19 in the first place. Please wear a face maskIf you suspect you are infected with the coronavirus, take a test, avoid the crowd (and bars and house parties), reduce social distance, do only what you need, wash your hands regularly, and often Disinfect the surface that touches and survive this pandemic in the healthiest condition.Don’t miss these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
