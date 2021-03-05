Maine diagnoses first case of South African COVID variant





The first case of a South African variant of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Maine. Dr. Nirav Shah revealed in a media briefing Thursday that the first case of a B.1.351 mutant of COVID-19 was diagnosed in a person in Cumberland County. Sequence analysis of COVID results positive for Maine CDC reveals variants. In fact, Maine is one of the top states in the United States in terms of sequence frequency. Dr. Shah, like everything else, says that when you go looking for something, you often find it. There were three cases diagnosed in the main British variant of COVID-19 known as B.1.1.7. These cases were also found by sequencing COVID-19-positive results. “The existence of this type of variant emphasizes the need to keep up with common sense public health measures,” Dr. Shah said in a briefing. “” According to Dr. Shah, the second thing Maine can do is get vaccinated. As far as health officials know, at this point the vaccine protects the population from all recognized strains of COVID-19. Positive rate tests in Maine have been flat for weeks, and Shah says it’s a good sign. There were some concerns that these numbers might start to rise again, but so far they have remained fairly constant. On Thursday, the Main CDC reported 137 new cases of COVID-19, and there were no new deaths. See: Answers to 30 Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Much is not yet known about the coronavirus and the future, but currently available vaccines have undergone all three trial stages Safe and effective.. As many Americans as possible need to be vaccinated to eventually return to pre-pandemic normal levels. We hope that these 30 answers provided here will help our readers get vaccinated as soon as possible.

