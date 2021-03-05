Health
Fully vaccinated Texas people are ready to go through all cases
One year after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, the number of fully vaccinated Texans quickly exceeds the total number of cases of coronavirus reported throughout the state.
More than 7% of Texas people, or 2,177,635, are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Thursday data from the Texas Department of Health.
The State Department of Health has reported 2,309,124 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
More:Abbott defends decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions and contradicts health commissioner
However, the numbers do not take into account cases that the state classifies as possible, or people who may have been infected but have not been tested. Possible cases include previous exposure to persons with a positive rapid antigen test or COVID-19 symptoms, and persons with the virus.
State Health Department We started reporting possible cases December 11th Since then, nearly 400,000 people have been reported, and the number of cases of coronavirus in the state could well exceed 2.3 million. Confirmed cases include only those found by molecular testing.
Almost 44,000 Texas people died of COVID-19.
Public health officials warn that the pandemic is not over, even with more vaccinations.
“The pace of vaccination is accelerating in Texas, so it’s a measure of progress that vaccination will soon increase the number of people who are immunized than those who have confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said the State Department of Health. Spokesman Chris Van said. Dusen said Thursday.
In a phone call with reporters Thursday, State Health Vice-Chairman Imelda Garcia said Texas would receive a million first doses next week. Approximately 50% of Texas seniors take at least one dose, and one in six Texas people over the age of 16 take at least one dose, Garcia said.
Approval of a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also help increase future vaccine supply in Texas, Garcia said, but for Texas people who need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The number is not yet clear.
“Science is still evolving around herd immunity,” Garcia said. “For now, I’m not going to number it.”
More:It’s not just Texas. These 15 states currently have no state-wide masking obligations.
Texas health officials have identified the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state Fort Bend County, March 4, 2020 — A man in his 70s who got sick while traveling abroad.
However, there is evidence that the coronavirus had spread to central Texas and other parts of the state long before the first confirmed case.
Austin Public Health Authority Last year, 68 COVID-19 patients said they reported symptoms As early as March 2, 11 days before authorities diagnosed the first three Travis County cases.
Dr. Mark Escott, interim health official in Austin Travis County, said Thursday that it was clear that the coronavirus would “become a major and unprecedented event” a year ago.
More:The number of hospitals reporting complete ICUs has declined by nearly 50% since early January.
More:The “Vaccine Angel” can do just that: The United States is having a hard time finding COVID-19 vaccination schedules
“It was during the event that I didn’t fully understand,” he added. “When we look at the effects of a disaster, we usually talk about days to weeks. We’re not talking about months to years. This is a really rare event and we expect more often in the future. I think it’s an event we can do. As urbanization progresses, the world’s population will grow. We need to learn lessons and invest in public health infrastructure, command and control infrastructure to prepare for the future. “
Throughout the state, Texas has 5,263 hospitalized with coronavirus, and the number continues to decline. The State Department of Health also reported 3,493 new cases on Thursday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]