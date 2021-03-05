Biomarkers associated with severe types of disease

Colored scanning electron micrographs of apoptotic cells (green) strongly infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow) isolated from patient samples. Image taken at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIH / NIAID



Recent studies have shown that the immune response plays a central role in the severity of COVID-19. Therefore, understanding the immune response that is generated as the disease progresses is key to determining which patients are at greatest risk of developing serious complications and dying as a result.

In a study published on February 26 Clinical Research JournalScientists and clinicians, led by Dr. Catherine Larochel, a neuroscientist at the University of Montreal (a researcher at the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center), found that a series of immune changes are particularly associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. I showed that. Virus.

The research team also found that the changes were associated with the severity of COVID-19. disease, Evolution over 30 days, and death within 60 days.These biomarkers Potential therapeutic targetsAccording to La Rochel, the lead author of the study.

She told us about her discovery.

Your experimental approach is quite unique. How could you identify the patients at greatest risk of poor prognosis based on the immunoprofiling performed?

Above all, this is the result of the great collaboration of dozens of people involved in this study and the research and clinical research at CHUM who participated in the Quebec COVID-19 (BQC19) biobank.

On the basis of Blood testInventory an immune cell population present in 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 and compare it to a population of 22 and 49 healthy controls of the same sex and age hospitalized for other acute illnesses. I was able to.

This immune profiling was able to identify a subset of “dysregulation”. Immune cells Unique to patients affected by SARS-CoV-2. Most notably, some of these immune changes were associated with ventilation needs and mortality in these same patients.

These markers, which are unique to SARS-CoV-2, can help identify patients at greatest risk and may suggest new ways to develop therapeutic targets.

In addition, confirm that it was observed in other studies. For example, immune system disorders such as neutrophilia and lymphopenia are associated with the severity of the disease in inpatients, but are not unique to SARS-CoV-2.

From a clinical point of view, this can explain why common anti-inflammatory treatments such as steroids appear to work with COVID-19 and other acute illnesses.

How do you see the results being used directly in clinical practice? Is it technically feasible?

Using very small amounts of blood (less than 1 milliliter) to develop these immune profiles made these assays easy to move to clinical practice.

Our experimental approach used techniques commonly used in hospital laboratories. Surface antibodies are used to “stain” cells that express specific markers, such as flow cytometry (cell characterization and counting). Clinical backgroundThis helps track patient progression over time and ultimately identify high-risk patients who require closer monitoring.

What kind of treatment range do you envision for your research activities?

We hope that our research will lead to the development of biomarkers that will help stratify patients based on their risk of developing severe forms of the disease. This will enable us to identify new therapeutic targets and better select patients who may benefit from specific available therapeutic approaches.

For more information:

Rose-Marie Rébillard et al. Identification of SARS-CoV-2 specific immune changes in patients with acute disease, Clinical Research Journal (2021). Rose-Marie Rébillard et al. Identification of SARS-CoV-2 specific immune changes in patients with acute disease,(2021). DOI: 10.1172 / JCI145853