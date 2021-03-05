Accelerated Vaccine Deployment in Manitoba: Health Authorities





The Winnipeg-Manitoba Government has made changes to its COVID-19 vaccination deployment plan following a decision to postpone the second vaccination. This means that more qualified Manitoba people may receive injections by the summer. At a briefing on Friday, Johannu Bota, co-leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, said the state is updating its vaccine timeline forecast, saying that the spot for people in the vaccine queue will arrive sooner. Stated. “The same number of needles occur on the arm every day, but not everyone goes through twice, so your turn arrives earlier,” says Bota. A new estimate of how long it will take to give everyone a single dose has been announced. In low-range supply scenarios, it is estimated that all eligible Manitoba states will be vaccinated by the end of June. New projections for high vaccine supply indicate that all eligible Manitoba will be vaccinated by mid-May. These timelines reflect only the first dose, Bota said. The National Advisory Committee on the Vaccinations (NACI) said this week that the time between the first and second doses of all approved COVID-19 vaccines could be delayed by up to four months while maintaining efficacy. Announced. Starting today, Manitoba does not plan to take a second dose at the same time as the first. People will be notified when it is time to book a second dose. Reservations for multiple people at once also start today. According to Bota, couples will be able to book together. All current appointments for the second dose will be respected. Manitoba will receive 18,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. In the first week of April, the amount of Pfizer vaccine is expected to double, but Mr. Bota said it was not the amount expected in the second quarter of 2021. Bota said it was too early to know when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved on Friday would arrive in Manitoba. This is a developing story. Details will be announced at a later date.

