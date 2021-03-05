Health
Half of the elderly in Michigan are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.See the numbers in your county
Approximately 19% of adults and 49% of the elderly in Michigan receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine, based on the latest figures posted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, a total of 2,426,157 vaccinations were given as of Wednesday, March 3. This includes 1,546,957 first doses and 880,199 second doses.
Overall, 19% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination so far, up from 16.1% on February 24. About 10.8% of adults are now fully vaccinated, up from 9.1%. one week before.
So far, older people are most likely to be vaccinated. 48.9% of people over the age of 65 receive at least one vaccination.
Looking a little closer, 51% of people aged 75 and over and 47% of people aged 65-74 have been vaccinated at least once, and 26% and 22% have both vaccinated, respectively.
The highest vaccination rate so far is in the northern Lower Peninsula, where 26% of people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. This is comparable to 11% of adults living in Detroit.
The interactive map below shows the number of people per person who have been vaccinated at least once so far. The numbers are based on the vaccinated place of residence and the place where the vaccine was given. You can view the underlying data by hovering over the county. (Note: The first dose includes those who also received the second dose.)
You can also use this searchable database to search for a specific county. The first percentage in this graph is the percentage over 16 years of age who received at least one vaccination as of March 3.
This next map is shaded by the percentage of people over the age of 65 who have been vaccinated at least once. You can see the underlying data by hovering over the county.
Five counties with the highest percentage of older people vaccinated at least once: Grand Traverse, 74%. Schoolcraft, 65%; Ingum, 64%; Marquette, 63%, Kalamazoo, 63%.
County with the lowest percentage: Cass, 28%. Oscoda, 29%; Menominee, 30%; Monroe, 32%, Livingston, 32%.
Michigan has been vaccinated 3,031,775 times so far.
To date, 436,260 of the vaccines assigned to Michigan have been designated for programs to vaccinate caregivers and staff. As of Tuesday, March 2, the program administered 244,419 doses or 56% of the quota.
Of the remaining 2,595,515 doses, 81% (or 2,181,738) have been given so far.
Details of MLive:
During the pandemic, mental health struggles are skyrocketing in Michigan families. Here is their story.
Psychological damage to our children in a pandemic
Editor’s Letter: I asked students, parents and teachers, “Are you okay?”They said “no”
When do you get vaccinated?The number one pandemic question that makes Michigan nervous
5 Things You Need to Know About Michigan’s Last School Standing For Virtual Learning
Florida, Beach Party, Road Trip: Not All Universities in Michigan Cancel This Spring Break
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]