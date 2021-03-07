In this situation, doctors warn you not to get the COVID vaccine





The· Coronavirus The vaccine is here and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. If enough people get it, we can reach herd immunity and return to some form of normality again. Most experts agree that vaccines are “safe and effective.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But even he says you shouldn’t be vaccinated if you have this particular condition.Read on to see if you have it-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. A female doctor or nurse trying to inject or vaccinate a scared patient with the virus. Patients with anger and distrust refuse to receive it. “People who have a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine should not be vaccinated.” Yale Health website. “People with severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) to vaccines or injectable (intramuscular or intravenous) drugs should consult their healthcare provider to assess risk before vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine. You need to. ”Read to see who else should or shouldn’t get it. African woman with allergies blowing nose to tissue sits on the couch during home office research work on a laptop “Everyone who has a severe allergic reaction to food, oral medications, latex, pets, insects, and environmental triggers can be vaccinated,” says Yale University. “People with severe allergies need a 30-minute observation period after vaccination, but everyone else needs to observe for 15 minutes. Vaccine clinics have a safety protocol to address side effects. There is. “ “People who are prone to allergic reactions, especially anaphylactic reactions, are more likely to have an allergic reaction to the vaccine,” said Dr. Forch a few months ago. “We monitor these things very carefully. And when you see something like an allergic reaction, you amend the recommendations and those who have a history of severe allergic reactions, those people. If you are not vaccinated with this product now, or if they are vaccinated, do it where they are capable of responding to allergic reactions. You do not want to go to places where you are not. Only. ”Vaccine managers should be able to handle this situation. The story continues Portrait of young pregnant woman “People who are pregnant or breastfeeding can choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) withholds the COVID-19 vaccine from pregnant or lactating individuals. We recommend that you shouldn’t, “reports Yale University. “Data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people are limited. Pregnant people are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 and may be at risk of adverse effects of pregnancy. Yes. If you are pregnant and at work at high risk of COVID-19 infection, you should discuss the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your health care provider. “ Relation: If you feel this, Dr. Fauci says you may already have a COVID A woman with a protective face mask who commute to the streets of downtown to prevent and prevent the spread of the virus in the city Follow Fauci’s basics and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Face mask Fits snugly, has two layers, does not travel, social distance, avoids large numbers of people, does not go indoors with unprotected people (especially at bars), practices and uses hand hygiene Do not visit any of these to be vaccinated when possible, and to protect your life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

