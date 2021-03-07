Main CDC reports 160 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 160 new coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths on Sunday. This is a more modest increase as Maine authorities want to combine vaccine immunity with relaxation of restrictions to save the summer tourism season.
Last week, Governor Janet Mills announced a rollback of travel restrictions from other New England states and relaxed precautions for bar and tasting room service. Mills’ decision hopes that the COVID-19 vaccine will be widely distributed in Maine by the summer. Keep the state open, usually for a lucrative tourist season..
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 45,794 on Sunday. Of these, 35,846 have been confirmed by testing and 9,948 are considered potential cases of COVID-19. The 7-day average for new daily cases was 167.4.
Since the pandemic began in Maine, 76 people have died of COVID-19. The main CDC released information on Sunday about two people who were reported to have died without age, county, or gender correlation. They were men and women in Cumberland and York counties, one in their 70s and the other over 80 years old.
In May, travel, business and assembly restrictions will be further relaxed.
In the relatively open season, business owners feel cheerful, but some health professionals are concerned that the public will give up precautions to contain the virus that still exists.
Dr. Meghan May, a professor of microbiology and infectious diseases at the University of New England, told the Main Sunday Telegram: “People may feel trapped all over, so they say,’Let’s go to Disney.’ “
Much of Maine’s preparation for the summer season relies on Maine’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate the population. As of Sunday morning, 268,563 Maine received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 149,703 received the second dose. Of the 1.3 million people in Maine, 19.98 percent receive the first dose. According to the main CDC stats..
Johnson & Johnson’s new single-dose vaccine was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and about 15,000 doses were shipped to Maine last week. But doses aren’t heading here this week, state officials say.
As of Sunday, by county, Androscoggin: 4,896, Allostock: 1,295, Cumberland: 12,857, Franklin: 917, Hancock: 940, Kennebec: 3,743, Knox: 669, Lincoln: 594. There were 2,273 and 4,051 coronavirus outbreaks in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 328, Sagadahoc 894, Somerset 1,265, Wald 606, Washington 726, York 9,733.
By age, 15.5% of patients are under 20 years old, 18.1% are in their 20s, 14.4% are in their 30s, 13.2% are in their 40s, 15.2% are in their 50s, 11.6% are in their 60s, and 6.5% are in their 70s. 5.5% were over 80 years old.
Of the 67 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Sunday, 16 received intensive care and 8 were on ventilator. The state had a total of 387 111 intensive care unit beds and 319 246 ventilators. There was also a 446 alternative ventilator.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 116.6 million known cases of COVID-19 and 2.59 million deaths worldwide on Sunday morning. In the United States, 28.9 million people have died and 524,000 have died.
