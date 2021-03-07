The state withdraws the obligation of COVID-19 masks, but still encourages people to wear them

(Conversations are an independent, non-profit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

Murray J. Kote, University of Texas A & M; Tiffany A. Radcliffe, University of Texas A & M, and Walter Thomas Casey II, University of Texas A & M-Texarkana

(Conversation) The Governor of Texas and the Governor of Mississippi have announced that they will withdraw state-wide masking obligations and allow restaurants and other businesses to return to 100% capacity in early March. The move occurs shortly before the school’s spring break, known for large rallies and crowded bars where the number of new infections in the United States is still higher than in September and the coronavirus can spread rapidly.

Along with Iowa, Montana, and North Dakota, which recently unordered masks, these states are part of some new trends that oppose national and international public health recommendations. Alabama will do the same in April.

Residents and visitors to Texas and Mississippi will face situations where masks and capacity limits are no longer required. Still, the same governor, who releases the mission, still urges people to take precautions.

These mixed messages can be confusing. Removing mask obligations and capacity limits contradicts public health recommendations established to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Studies have shown the impact of wearing a mask on public health. Mask obligations reduce the spread of COVID-19.





As public health researchers, we study how policy changes have affected the US pandemic trajectory. Termination of mask obligations and other restrictions raise three important issues regarding liability, safety and public health.

What does personal responsibility mean?

It can be confusing to hear from state leaders that they are no longer obliged to wear masks, but individuals should choose to wear masks and stay vigilant.

If the end of last summer’s stay-at-home order and resistance to long-term health guidelines indicate what to expect, wearing a mask will decline rapidly without obligation. As a result, compliance with other practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in public places such as social distance is reduced, and in some cases associated increases are expected.

Residents’ termination of mask mandates can be seen as a partisan difference between the belief that they work together to protect each other and the fear that mandates limit individual freedom. Considering the political parties, this effect could be even stronger. And if polls on vaccine hesitation are indicators, it is not unreasonable to expect mask wear to be cut in half, or even reduced, when mask obligations are relaxed.

Does it mean that residents of these states are safer from the COVID-19 risk?

The simple answer is no. The message that the mask is no longer needed can lead to a false sense of increased security from the virus.

Nevertheless, there were more new daily cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the United States, especially Texas, on March 1, 2021 than on October 1, 2020. Unfortunately, there are also some more infectious variants of the virus. Now starting to spread – Houston has cases of all major variants. Wearing a mask is a known and effective barrier that strengthens the immunity gained from vaccination and disease recovery and prevents the spread of the virus.

No state has been fully vaccinated yet, but Texas and Mississippi have an even longer journey than any other state. They are ranked 45th and 44th in the state by the percentage of the fully vaccinated population. Vaccination is also just one part of the public health response.

Public health guidance still recommends that vaccinated people wear masks, stay at a social distance, and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to unprotected people. These mitigation efforts have been shown to work, especially when consistently and widely applied.

Some studies have shown that imposing mask obligations reduces infection rates. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 5, the implementation of mask mandate was associated with a reduced increase in daily COVID-19 cases within 20 days of implementation, and the diet in the restaurant Permits increase daily. Another study found that mandatory masks in 15 states and the District of Columbia helped avoid more than 200,000 cases in April and May 2020.

“With the advent of more contagious COVID-19 mutants, community mitigation measures are becoming increasingly important as part of a larger strategy to reduce exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and reduce transmission. “The author of the CDC writes.





Why is there no consistent message?

Canceling an order for a mask, if any, puts a strain on the company to determine the guidelines to follow.

Not surprisingly, education and healthcare generally continued to demand masks and responded in favor of following public health guidelines. Several other industries and retailers have had the opportunity to revise the COVID-19 policy.

Businesses in some regions are facing a backlash that requires patrons to wear masks when the state does not require them. People operating in multiple states may need to address different mask requirements and balance mask public health with business cases. Federal requirements for wearing masks on airplanes and other specific locations can further disrupt business operations if patrons are uncertain about the requirements and potential penalties for non-compliance with the requirements. There is sex.

Past experience shows the value of mandates

Already, Texas has seen the results of the state withdrawing Mask’s obligations and collecting restrictions as local governments follow suit.

[Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

We know that some people do things that are safe only when required by law, from previous attempts that depend on individual responsibility, such as seatbelt law, nutritional choices, and tobacco use.

After all, people tend to follow the maxim that “it is permissible not to be banned.”

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/states-drop-covid-19-mask-mandates-but-still-urge-people-to-wear-them-which-message-will-people-follow-156456..