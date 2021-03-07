COVID Q & A: Answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19 | Coronavirus

1. Does the mask really protect from COVID-19?
Public health officials continue to encourage members of the public to wear masks whenever they are around people they do not live with. Wearing a mask reduces the chances of catching or spreading COVID-19. Wearing two masks at a time (a cloth mask on top of a medical mask) is more effective than wearing one mask.
2. How effective is the vaccine?
Currently, there are three vaccines approved in the United States. Pfizer products are 95% effective in preventing illness. The other is by Moderna, which has a 94% effect. Each of these requires two vaccinations at intervals of several weeks to reach full efficacy.
A third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was approved at the end of February. Johnson & Johnson is 66% effective in preventing moderate illness and 85% effective in preventing severe illness. One dose is required instead of the two required for other vaccines.
3. How safe is the vaccine?
All three approved vaccines are very safe and are considered to be much safer than catching COVID-19. The CDC estimates that 2-5 per million people vaccinated with Pfizer or Motona COVID-19 vaccines experience anaphylaxis. This is a serious allergic reaction that requires immediate medical intervention. That’s at most 0.000005%. Compare with the COVID-19 mortality rate in Douglas County, which was 2.1% of all cases as of Saturday. According to Oregon Health Department statistics, the mortality rate for people over the age of 80 is 20.4%.
4. What is herd immunity?
Herd immunity means that enough people have acquired immunity to prevent the disease from spreading to the community. There are only two ways for the community to achieve herd immunity. One is to help enough people get sick and develop their immunity. The other is for a sufficient number of people to be vaccinated. Vaccination options will save many lives, especially among the elderly. Nearly half of the more than 2,000 Oregon people who died of illness were over 80 years old. In other words, the life you save by getting vaccinated may be your own, or it may be someone’s grandmother.
5. Why does it take so long to vaccinate everyone?
There are several reasons. One is that the federal supply of vaccines alone is not sufficient to cover current demand. Second, the state has not shared its per capita supply with the county until recently. Several counties, including Douglas, got a short end of the stick in the first few weeks of deployment. With fewer vaccines than those who want it, the state has divided people into groups and decided who qualifies when.
6. When are you eligible for the vaccine?
If you are a healthcare professional, first responder, educated worker, or senior citizen over 65, you are already eligible. The next group to qualify on March 29 are adults aged 45-64 years with underlying illnesses such as heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and obesity. May 1st, for frontline workers and young adults with underlying illness. All civilians over the age of 45 are eligible for June 1st, and all citizens over the age of 16 are eligible for July 1st. The time frame can be longer if the state begins to vaccinate more than expected.
7. What can I expect after being vaccinated?
Two doses and a few weeks delay after the second dose are required before your body develops immunity to COVID-19. Many people report fatigue and mild flu-like symptoms such as pain and chills for the first few days after being vaccinated. It’s about learning that your immune system works and tackles the virus. Until herd immunity is achieved, it is not yet known whether the vaccinated person will be a carrier to infect others with the virus, so precautions such as wearing a mask and social distance need to be taken.
8. How serious is the variant?
The longer a virus has free control over a large area of the world’s population, the more times it can be expected to mutate. Currently, three mutations are associated with scientists. One started in the United Kingdom and arrived in the United States in December. The other two variants have not yet reached Oregon. One from Brazil and the other from South Africa. All three seem to be more contagious than the original. Research is underway to determine how deadly they are compared to the original vaccine and how effective the current vaccine is against new strains.
9. Are there more deaths from influenza than deaths from COVID-19?
In a nutshell, no. Around the country, more than 500,000 people died of COVID-19 the year they were with us. Influenza kills 21,000 to 61,000 people each year, and some strains are more deadly than others. However, the 1918 Spanish flu, which lasted a year or two, killed about 675,000 Americans. This is mainly due to the lack of vaccines to protect people from it. People at that time had to achieve herd immunity in difficult ways.
10. When will life return to normal?
Life doesn’t really return to normal until we reach herd immunity. Local public health officials expect this fall as long as enough people are vaccinated when they qualify. If a viral mutation that is resistant to vaccination occurs, it may take longer. The sooner more vaccine doses are available, the sooner it can happen.
Source: Unless otherwise stated, responses are based on information from the CDC and state and local public health authorities.