Looking back on the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Douglas County | Coronavirus

Monday is the anniversary of the day Douglas County reported the first COVID-19 case.
It is now commonplace to see grocery shoppers wearing masks.
Dining in a restaurant is a takeaway issue.
Residents of some counties have moved to work from home. However, essential workers go to work day after day, bag groceries, listen to their heartbeats with a stethoscope, and continue to clean their teeth.
In the last 12 months, 2,603 people have become ill.
It was a tough year, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel due to the increasing supply of vaccines.
Douglas County has been doing well throughout most of the pandemics compared to most of the states and nations, with a relatively low case rate.
But recently, even our number of cases has begun to increase. This week, a case of a Brazilian variant of COVID-19 was identified and the county was returned to the “extreme risk” category by the state.
“I think we’re at a crossroads,” said Bob Danenhoffer, Public Health Officer at Douglas County, on Friday. “Although the number of cases is declining nationwide, there are still many cases and local hospitalizations. Currently, there are three effective vaccines, but dangerous COVID mutants have also appeared. It was. “
Just days before the pandemic reached Douglas County, the county’s local public health service, the Douglas County Commission, delegated authority to Commissioner Tim Freeman to lead the response.
Within a very short time thereafter, Freeman laid out a family tree of the organization that undertook the challenge.
Freeman turned to the healthcare community for help.
“One day, when I called the CEO or secretary general of each medical institution in the county on my mobile phone and asked,’Would you like to come to help?’, Everyone answered,’Yes, what do you need?’ I did. He said at a press conference last year.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team minimizes loss of life, prevents the healthcare system from being overwhelmed by cases, ensures the safety of healthcare providers, ensures good communication, and is available counties. It was established for the five purposes of utilizing the resources of.
“So many Douglas County residents have been hospitalized and so many have died, but our rate is much lower than the national average. Our medical system in Douglas County is a pandemic. It was a great response and I was never overwhelmed, “said Dannnhoffer.
Over the past year, the county has held 105 drive-through clinics and conducted COVID-19 tests on 2,325 people.
It also runs a hotline with 136 volunteers and 45 staff receiving 7,000 calls.
Dannenhoffer has held 106 Facebook Live Q & A sessions over the past year.
Douglas Public Health Network, a private non-profit organization that has contracts with the county to manage public health, has surged from six employees to thirty, with additional surge volunteers intervening in the event of a worsening situation. Ready to do The case investigator and contact tracer worked to help control the spread.
However, much of the pandemic remained out of the county’s control. For example, the state has decided when some businesses can be closed and when they can be reopened.
And their closure, along with other COVID-19 safety precautions, sometimes caused a rebellion.
The state also determines when a group of people will be vaccinated.
So far, vaccinations have reached 14,818 county residents, including healthcare workers, teachers and the elderly. The first shot in the county was on December 18th by Jay Songley, Chief Medical Officer of the CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Many are not yet qualified and may have to wait for months.
The state also decided that in 2020 schools would have to close the door to students. They quickly moved to virtual learning and many activities were canceled or changed.
By the beginning of the academic year from 2020 to 2021, some schools began teaching in the field, while others remained online. As of February 1, all schools in Douglas County offered on-site learning, but some schools had to quarantine a large number of students and staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Had to be closed.
The pandemic upset the sports world as the National Basketball Association closed on March 11th and followed by all other professional leagues.
Locally, Douglas County athletes have canceled their high school spring season, forcing the Oregon School Activities Association to return the fall sports season of 2020 to March 2021. The spring and winter sports seasons have also been restored and will tentatively begin in the next few months.
The Umpqua Community College athletic team was also affected. Cross-country started in February, but the volleyball and basketball teams will not start tentatively until the end of this month.
For Dannnhoffer, who has spent his life training in training for this type of event, the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, sometimes overwhelming and exhausting.
“Cases, deaths and hospitalizations were disastrous. The economic impact on local businesses was enormous and devastating, but overall, Douglas County worked very well with relatively low cases and deaths. I think it was, “he said.
Looking to the future, Dannnhoffer needs to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of the virus while counties and local healthcare providers immunize enough people to bring case rates close to near zero. Said there is.
If all goes well, Douglas County should be vaccinated by enough people by this summer to achieve herd immunity and begin to return to normal life again.
“I’m cautiously optimistic, but I’m very aware of the potential for potholes in the future,” said Dannhoffer.