Health
Researchers have taken a new step towards the treatment of HIV
Researchers believe that 2.7% to 4.3% of people living with HIV in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are “elite controllers” and can control the virus.Photo / Martin Sykes, File
Researchers, including former Dunedin scientists, have made discoveries that raise expectations for finding the ultimate cure for HIV.
Professor Carol MacArthur, a graduate of the University of Otago, is one of the authors of a newly published study on the discovery of a large number of people whose bodies naturally control HIV without taking medication.
She is a professor of oral science and craniofacial science at the University of Missouri-Cansas City and founded a research and treatment clinic in Cameroon in the 1990s.
She also conducted a survey in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Recent findings come from the University of Missouri’s HIV program in Kinshasa, DRC.
The study estimates that 2.7 to 4.3 percent of people living with HIV in DRC can control the virus.
Identifying this group of “elite controllers” of HIV infection has raised expectations for the ultimate treatment by providing new pathways for further research on HIV vaccines and treatments.
This was an “exciting discovery” because such patients were rare and “we seemed to have a large cohort of them to study,” she said in an interview.
All new HIV discoveries were “another piece of evolutionary jigsaw puzzles”.
This finding “lights up potential mechanisms of HIV control that can affect drug development.”
New research may help address the “last big hurdle of the HIV pandemic.”
The first challenge over 30 years ago was the development of effective diagnostic tools.
Since then, excellent diagnostic tools have been developed.
The second challenge of keeping people alive in the face of fatal illness has been resolved, and HIV is now being managed as a chronic illness.
The third unmet challenge was “sustainability of HIV.”
I was able to control the disease with a combination of different drugs, but when I stopped the drug, the disease recurred and the patient died.
Her future research will be directed to mechanisms that allow people to survive without medication.
“Understanding this can lead to strategies that lead to treatment,” she said.
The University of Otago is a “great” place to do research, and she was “very lucky” to receive the University of Otago with a zoological / parasitology / immunology foundation.
She also benefits early in education from her parents’ advice to “give the ball” to benefit the team, including playing collaborative team sports at South Otago High School and playing hockey. Was receiving.
This helped her manage a large multicultural team of very different people in Africa and benefit everyone involved.
MacArthur still has friends and colleagues at the University of Otago, who usually return to Dunedin every year to visit them.
Born in Queenstown, she attended elementary schools in Lawrence and Kaitangata, and later attended South Otago High School in Balclutha.
McArthur, director of pathology residency research at the Truman Medical Center in the United States, graduated from the University of Otago with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology (Hons) in 1974 and a PhD in 1977.
..
