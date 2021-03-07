Hospital Offers Holidays and Bonuses To Covid Tired Staff In England | Society

hospital To help our staff recover from Covid’s pandemic, we offer additional vacations, bonuses of up to £ 100, much better meals on duty, and even drama and poetry sessions.

NHS Trust England We are also hiring psychologists, expanding childcare, overhauling rest areas, rewarding staff efforts and improving working life.

There is a move to show how grateful the hospital is to its staff as the fight over the government’s plans to limit the NHS England workforce grows. Only 1% salary increase, Critics call it “insult” and “slap face”.

Some hospitals, such as Stoke-on-Trent, Oxford, and Southampton, provide staff with an additional day of paid leave, often taken on or around their birthday, between 2021 and 22. The Oxford Trust calls it “The Day of Recognition,” and Southampton calls it “the extra day to do what you love.”

The North Tees and Hartlepool Trust paid £ 100 to all staff as part of an effort to thank them for addressing the demanding demands of the Covid emergency, while Northumbria Trust employees were £ 50 in London. Employees of North Middlesex University Hospital received £ 25 A shopping voucher paid by Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Others gave frontline personnel free hoodies, water bottles, and pin badges.





Work is underway in many places to give staff, especially night shift staff, easy access to healthy foods during breaks, as well as biscuits and pot noodles.

For example, Whittington Hospital in northern London is packed with nutritious snacks and dishes that workers can buy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and heat in the microwave as needed, with funding from charities. We plan to introduce “smart vending machines” and “smart refrigerators.”Believed to be the first in NHS..

In addition, in the area outside the staff cafeteria, we have set up a blast space like a plastic block called “igloo” so that more staff can take a break from meals at a social distance. “They’re like what you can eat an expensive dinner at a restaurant in London’s South Bank,” said one member of the staff.





The igloo was set up at Whittington Hospital, allowing more staff to take a socially distant meal break.Photo: Whittington Hospital



Approximately 20 wards of John Radcliffe and Churchill Hospitals in Oxford receive boxes of fresh fruits and dried fruits such as dates. This is enough to last for a few days. “This is very popular with our staff and is shared by our day and night teams,” said Hazel Murray, program director at Oxford Hospital Charity.

Many hospital staff received “thank you boxes” for welfare products such as sweets, food, or moisturizers. In Northumbria, the boxes contained agricultural products donated by local businesses such as tea and shortbread, soaps, candles, and prints of Bamburgh and Tynemas.

Milton Keynes University Hospital will give staff 24 hours extra vacation next year to sell this year’s unused vacations back to the trust or carry over more vacations from 2021 to 22 to increase people’s restricted vacations This allows the staff to make additional money. Life will be easier.

Professor Joe Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Milton Keynes Trust, said:

In 2019, staff were provided with free tea, coffee, biscuits, instant meals and free parking. However, Trust plans to bring heavily subsidized hot meals to the canteen and significantly expand flexible and affordable childcare. People who often work irregularly or antisocially. We hope that the latter will tackle high childcare costs and prevent parents, especially women, from leaving the workforce.

The Imperial College Healthcare Trust in London is spending £ 1.7 million on charity funding to improve staff welfare. We have refurbished 200 rest rooms, kitchens, changing rooms and showers and introduced three pilot “rest areas” in the intensive care unit, stroke ward and pharmacy area to help staff relax. Similarly, Oxford hospitals’ 20 “rest spaces” include noise-cancelling headphones, allowing staff to escape the noise and intensity of wards and operating rooms.

Employing 14,000 staff and running five hospitals, Imperial is increasing its psychological support for staff who are exhausted and burned out after the rigors and horrors of a pandemic. It is also one of. For example, the list of counselors has doubled.





Art helps some staff to decompress. Whittington invited the Wake the Beast troupe to hold an experimental drama session. There, it turned out that it was therapeutic for the staff to interact with the actor and convey their feelings about dealing with Covid-19. At Imperial, the poet Keith Jarrett helps staff write their own poems at creative writing workshops. There is an anthology of the finished work and a plan for the exhibition.

In Oxford, a small team of workers participate in virtual origami, music and poetry sessions during breaks. “This session is a vaccine against our daily stress,” said one staff member. “It’s the only time of the week that we all stop talking about Covid,” another said.

Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider on behalf of the UK Health Services Trust, said: Staff well-being as a top priority to get out of the pandemic. “