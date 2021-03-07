Health
Frontline NHS workers blame Covid’s denials in a Facebook post
Frontline NHS workers were beaten after being stopped for ordering Covid’s denials to comply with government rules.
Gary Oldershaw used strong language on social media after a “severe” 12-hour shift in the Essex intensive care unit during the second wave when he saw seven patients die. He said he shed tears at work for the first time in 30 years after seeing young and healthy people dying in a hospital in Chelmsford.
Oldershaw saw a friend posting Covid’s conspiracy theory and posted a long Facebook plea on January 4th, telling people to “stop becoming ac ***.” It was.
He begged the general public to comply with the restrictions and compared those who were “groaning” about wearing face masks with NHS staff who had to wear full PPE 13 hours a day.
However, after an anonymous complaint about the content of his post, he was said to have been suspended by Bloomfield Hospital and was surprised to call the decision “a complete betrayal.”
He claims that the NHS Foundation Trusts in Mid-Essex and South Essex said they were in a hurry to “make the trust unpopular” because they were planning to start a 12-hour shift on February 7.
Gary from St. Osis said he did not mention where he worked, but only provided the government’s own advice, but admitted that he was able to avoid using such “colorful words.” ..
Having played various roles in the NHS for over 30 years, he writes: I have seen health, young people die in my arms.
Stop becoming’ac *** and do what ya asked for.
“Listen to what healthcare professionals and the government are telling us for f ***.”
Gary, who was half retired to help treat a coronavirus patient, vowed never to return to the hospital where he had worked for 17 years.
After the decision, he said: ‘When I was first suspended, I was skeptical of my abilities.
“I was worried about my days when I inadvertently killed someone. When I found out that it was Facebook, it was ridiculous.
“People die every day and we have been at the forefront of saving as many lives as possible.”
He continued:’For the first time in my career, we shed tears because we had to see seven people die a day, and the next day, five died. It was.
“We started calling it the nickname” The Culling Fields. ” It was terrible. ‘
“I feel completely betrayed. I poured my heart and soul into this work, and they hurt me. I will never return.”
Gary worked as a practitioner (ODP) in the surgery department for 17 years at the hospital before retiring last summer.
However, he returned in December 2020 to work on the ICU for the first time, helping at the forefront just before the second wave of Covid hit.
At the end of last year, an Essex hospital declared a “serious incident” after being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.
He added: “All I wanted to do was help. No matter how difficult it was, I felt like I was doing a good job in the intensive care unit.”
Gary didn’t realize he was stopped until he started the weekend shift at 8am on February 7th.
A nurse protest organizer fined £ 10,000 for police arresting an elderly woman
He was told by his manager that he was already in full PPE and had to go home while he was ready to work.
He claims he never consulted or spoke to him before the decision was made because they sent an email notifying him of the complaint to the wrong address.
Gary added: “This is not what NHS needs. We are in a pandemic and the hospital is overwhelmed. We need a lot of people to help.
“They didn’t have to take it so far. I think they could have talked to me and chatted, but instead I was just stopped.”
A spokesperson for the Mid-Essex and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “This is an ongoing investigation, so the trust cannot comment.”
