West Africa prepares for the fight against Ebola

It is known that at least 5 people have Died of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in Guinea.. When the World Health Organization begins vaccination, neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia are preparing for the disease to cross the border.about 225 people are vaccinated in Guinea, The United Nations says, as the virus broke out in the Nuzerecole region on February 14.

Ebola has been detected in West Africa for the first time in five years. The last outbreak, which lasted from 2014 to 2016, devastated Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Kill over 11000 people..

Healthcare professionals want something different this time around. They have new weapons in their arsenal — a vaccine released in late 2019.World Health Organization (WHO) has already sent 11000 dose of rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine added to Guinea 8500 will arrive soon..

The first vaccination drive is aimed at people in high-risk areas, especially those who have direct contact with healthcare professionals and patients.about 65 WHO experts are on site To help the Guinean government respond to the outbreak.

The Ebola vaccine has proven to be effective — helped bring about an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Under control..

In Guinea, WHO is helping health authorities identify contacts, set up treatment systems, increase surveillance and involve citizens in virus containment. So far, 276 contacts are being monitored, Says the National Health Agency of Guinea. We are also working with residents to improve their response by strengthening infection prevention and management of medical facilities.

No cases have been confirmed in Sierra Leone and Liberia, but the two countries are very cautious because they share a very porous border with Guinea.

Regular preparatory risk adjustment meetings are held in Sierra Leone. Authorities will use these sessions to discuss logistics, funding, and training of frontline personnel with an emphasis on communication and public involvement.

“From 2014 to the present, we know a lot, but there is still much to learn, Harold Thomas, Risk Communication Leader of the Department of Health and Security and Emergency Management of the Ministry of Health of Sierra Leone. “That’s why we’re looking for help from other relevant partners.”

He says Sierra Leone has already ordered the Ebola vaccine through WHO for compassionate reasons. The country plans to use ring-style vaccination to vaccinate and monitor people around each infected individual in the event of a hemorrhagic fever, as is done in Guinea.

There is strong regional cooperation among the three countries of the Mano River Union to support the fight against the outbreak in Guinea. “Thomas points out.

Similar efforts are being made in Liberia, where President George Weah is strengthening security along the border with Guinea. The president also ordered the Ministry of Health to strengthen surveillance and readiness and increased vigilance on health care workers to avoid potential threats, reports Alloycious David, a research journalist in the Liberia capital of Monrovia.

Better preparation

Although Sierra Leone and Liberia are being planned and prepared, the threat of cross-border pollution remains a reality. Yusuf Kabba survived the 2014-16 outbreak of Ebola in Sierra Leone. As President of the Sierra Leone Ebola Survivors Association, he knows he can improve his plans.

“At this point, I don’t think sufficient border surveillance is appropriate to prevent spillover,” says Kaba. He adds that the situation in Guinea is horrifying when the Mano River Union nations are fighting a coronavirus pandemic. “Given the number of porous border crossings, we are faced with many threats from the outbreak in Guinea. Traders are traveling to and from Guinea. This is Sierra Leone’s fragile medical system, food. It represents a major threat to security and a volatile economy, “he warns.

Nzerekore is located at the intersection of the roads from Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire, Kankan and Macenta in Guinea. Healthcare workers will fill the casket of victims of Ebola in May 2019. Photo: John Wessels / AFP



Thomas is aware of planning gaps and future challenges. “The outbreak does not allow any country to be well prepared,” he says.

When the first outbreak was recorded in 2014, Sierra Leone had only one laboratory in the eastern city of Kenema to test samples of Ebola. Currently, the quarantine and treatment center has up to six laboratories and more beds, and the ambulance system has been improved, Thomas points out.

However, hippos also want effective engagement with citizens who have played an important role in ending the transmission of the last outbreak. “Government should prioritize effective community involvement, especially with the best chiefs, traditional healers and interreligious councils.”

When it comes to regional readiness, WHO $ 1.25 million to support Guinea’s response We will also step up our efforts to prepare for potential outbreaks in six countries at risk of cross-border pollution (Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Senegal).

“We have learned a difficult lesson in history, and we … know that preparations will work,” said WHO’s Director of Africa for Africa. Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement.. She emphasizes that systematic surveillance, comprehensive preparation, and strong cross-border coordination are important to detect cases and ensure faster quarantine and treatment.

Additional $ 15 Million Released from UN Central Response Fund To help Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo respond to the reappearance of Ebola. DRC recorded 8 cases of Ebola with 4 deaths The Ebola virus spreads through contact with body fluids such as the infected person’s blood, vomit, and feces. The virus can also spread from contact with contaminated surfaces such as bedding and clothing. Rare but deadly illness, The average mortality rate of Ebola virus is about 50%, WHO says the rate has changed from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks.