Florida adds 4,098 coronavirus cases, killing 66 on Sunday

Cases of Florida Coronavirus by Age Group
According to doctors, older people are at increased risk of developing serious symptoms of COVID-19, making Florida particularly vulnerable.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida recorded 66 deaths on Sunday, the lowest total of the day.
With the addition of Sunday, it was announced that the average number of deaths per week was reduced to about 123 per day. In Florida, 32,266 people died of the coronavirus.
The state also added 4,098 coronavirus cases on Sunday, with an average weekly publication of approximately 5,111 cases per day. Since March of last year, 1,944,995 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state.
Approximately 84,000 coronavirus tests were processed on Saturday, resulting in a daily positive rate of 5.84 percent.
vaccination: As of Sunday afternoon, 3,550,139 people in Florida had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and more than half of those vaccinated had completed the vaccination series.
In Hillsboro, 173,231 people are vaccinated. Pineras, 171,183; Pork, 90,054; Manatees, 71,386; Pasco, 78,673; Hernando, 28,375; And for citrus fruits, 30,395.
On Sunday, Florida City’s federal vaccination site Full of residents seeking vaccines.. People of all ages appeared there after the eligibility requirements were withdrawn due to low demand on Saturday, but authorities returned to Florida standards on Sunday, causing massive confusion.
Hospitalization: According to the Department of Health, about 3,300 people in Florida are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus. About 670 of those patients are in the Tampa Bay area.
As of Sunday afternoon, approximately 25% of Florida hospital beds and 24% of ICU beds were available. In Tampa Bay, about 24% of hospital beds and 22% of ICU beds were available.
The number of hospitalized cases increased by 92.
Positive: The average weekly positive rate in Florida is about 6%. Johns Hopkins University. This is one of 19 states that did not meet the World Health Organization’s recommendations for positive rates of 5% or less before relaxing mobility restrictions.
If the positive rate is too high, it may indicate that there are not enough tests performed to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.
City number: Tampa Bay added 703 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths on Sunday.
Six deaths were recorded in Pineras, two in Citrus, and one in both manatees and pork.
Hernando leads the region with an average weekly positive rate of 8%, followed by Hillsboro and Pasco at 7%, Manatees and Pork at 6%, and Citrus and Pineras at 5%.
At the time of the latest count, Hillsboro has 113,623 cases and 1,555 deaths. Pineras has 67,844 cases and 1,494 deaths. The number of pork cases is 58,116 and the number of deaths is 1,183. Manatees have 32,603 cases and 622 deaths. Pasco has 34,054 cases and 670 deaths. Hernando has 11,612 cases and 408 deaths. The number of cases of citrus is 9,882 and the number of deaths is 417.
How the coronavirus spreads in Florida: Find the latest county, city, or zip code.
Q & A about vaccines: Do you have questions about the coronavirus vaccine? Florida, I have the answer.
Face mask: According to the CDC, two masks are better than one
Coronavirus Scrapbook: We have collected your stories, photos, songs, recipes, diaries and more to show you what life was like during a pandemic.
A tribute to the Floridians taken by the coronavirus: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but deeply loved.
Do you have any hints? : Send us confidential news tips
