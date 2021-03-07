Health
Gottlieb: High school students are likely to get the coronavirus vaccine this year
Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott ottlieb On Sunday, high school students said it was “likely” to receive the coronavirus vaccine sometime this year.
Host Margaret Brennan told Gottlieb while appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that children are likely not to be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine until 2022, a fellow health expert. I asked what I made from. One of the leading infectious disease specialists in Japan, Anthony FauciAnthony FauciShow Sunday preview: Manchin will play a round after playing a vital role in the coronavirus bailout discussion Overnight Defense: White House Opened to Reform War Powers Resolution | Army Bases May Contain Immigrant Children | Fauci Scolds Military with Vaccines Overnight Healthcare: CDC Study Linkes Masks to Less COVID-19 Death | Senate Relief Debate Stalls | Biden Faces Criticism About Pushing Teachers to Vaccine More.. Elementary school students are likely to be vaccinated in early 2022, and high school students may be eligible later this year, he said.
Gottlieb agreed that elementary school students were “very unlikely” to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine this year, and said there were studies that needed to be done before taking that step. However, he added that high school students may be eligible towards the end of 2021.
“I think it’s likely that high school students will be vaccinated at some point this year,” Gottlieb said. “One of the vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine (I belong to the company), has already been approved at the age of 16. Research is underway in younger age groups who are vaccinated with all vaccines. I’m in the position that I’m ready to vaccinate high school students someday this fall. “
When will elementary school students be vaccinated? Probably not until 2022. @ScottGottliebMD To tell @margbrennan
Gottlieb agrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that high school students are likely to be vaccinated this fall. pic.twitter.com/CtTW8aOCEw
— Face the Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021
Brennan also asked Gottlieb about his thoughts on what vaccinated people could do, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet published guidance for them.
“People will want to get things started, they will want to get out more, and we need to take that into account in terms of how we give guidance. “Gottlieb said.
..
