Do not drop the mask yet. As the United States competes for vaccination, one of the coronavirus variants is “exponentially increasing.”

Visitors to Pearl Brewery will use a circle marked with social distance to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 virus in San Antonio on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Governor Greg Abbott said Texas will lift Mask’s obligations next week and lift restrictions on business capabilities. (AP Photo / Eric Gay)

(CNN) —Yes All Covid-19 vaccinations, The United States is approaching defeating a murdered pandemic Over 500,000 Americans And left countless Long-term complications..

But big challenges are in the way.Although some Americans have abandoned their personal responsibilities and masks Highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant It spans at least 46 states and Washington, DC.

“The strain is increasing exponentially, soaring,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist. “So we’re probably at another turning point of the surge now.”

According to a survey, in the United States, B.1.1.7 variant is 59% to 74% highly contagious From the original new coronavirus.

And current vaccination rates may not be fast enough to dodge the big surge in B.1.1.7 in the coming weeks.

Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota, said: The Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Osterholm said the United States needs to learn lessons from Europe, which has been suffering from the B.1.1.7 strain since it was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Exactly a month ago, B.1.1.7 accounted for about 4% of coronavirus cases in the United States. Genome sequencing.. “Today it’s up to 30-40%,” Osterholm told NBC on Sunday. “And what we see in Europe will see a surge in cases when we reach that 50% mark.”

Still hovering in very high numbers

After a few weeks of decline, new Covid-19 cases have basically peaked at high levels daily.

On average, more than 60,000 Americans have been infected daily in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is slightly less than the peak of the summer surge, where 67,030 infections were reported on 20 July.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said coronavirus restrictions should not be relaxed in the United States until the number of new daily cases falls below 10,000.

He said it wasMysteriousSome states roll back safety measures, such as mandating masks, when they are needed. To help dodge B.1.1.7 and other related variants..

“I understand that I need to want to get back to normal, but I’m only going to set myself back if I put the public health guidelines completely aside, especially 55 (thousands). If you’re dealing with 70,000 infectious diseases, that’s right. In the United States, per day, “Fauci said.

Despite health leader warnings, some state leaders have announced that they will relax Covid-19 restrictions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announced last week He lifted the state-wide Maskman date and lifted business capacity limits starting this Wednesday.

Mississippi Governor Tateives Said He lifted the obligations of masks in all counties, allowing businesses to operate at full capacity without the rules imposed by the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Presentation Amendment of Tuesday’s Public Health Order. Includes removing the 300-person limit for events at the Banquet Center. Thursday He said When the state reaches 50 per 100,000 in two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a series of relaxed restrictions, including increased capacity for restaurants, retail stores, gyms, stadiums and other facilities.

In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has also relaxed the restrictions. Currently, the vast majority of businesses, including restaurants and salons, are allowed to operate at 75% capacity, but religious services have no capacity limit.

On Friday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Said He had lifted occupancy restrictions on businesses such as restaurants, gyms and theaters.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said restaurants, bars, gyms and museums can open at 100% capacity. Justice also raised the social gathering limit to 100 people.

Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster issued Friday’s executive order withdrew a face covering the requirements of state government offices, buildings, facilities, and restaurants.

In California, all state amusement parks, including Disneyland, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, sports venues and concert venues, will be reopening from April 1st. Health and Welfare Secretary Mark Garry said on Friday.

“We feel that now is the right time to start reintroducing these activities in some way, carefully, slowly and steadily,” Ghaly said.

Most Americans are still vaccinated for a few months

As of Sunday, more than 58.8 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine...

About 30.6 million people have been vaccinated twice. This is about 9.2% of the US population..

Health experts say it’s important to get As many people as possible were vaccinated Before highly contagious variants overwhelm the country.

Good news: All three vaccines used in the United States “work very well” against the nasty B.1.1.7 variant, said Dr. Peter Hotez, director of national tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. Stated.

And while a study published Thursday shows that the B.1.1.7 strain can hide a bit from the immune system, it’s not enough to significantly reduce the value of the vaccine. Also, there is no risk of reinfecting people who have recovered from the previous predominant virus strain.

“These findings show that the variant is B.1.1.7 is unlikely to be a major concern for current vaccines Or to increase the risk of reinfection, “the researchers wrote in a report published in the journal CellHost and Microbe.

Therefore, by doubling the safety precautions, People who get vaccinated as soon as possible, The United States can beat the B.1.1.7 stock and return to normal life sooner.

