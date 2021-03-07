Oregon reports 211 new cases with no new deaths associated with COVID-19





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,296, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Sunday. The Oregon Department of Health reported today a new confirmed estimated case of COVID-19 211 as of 12:01 am, bringing the state to a total of 157,285. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 26,235 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Sunday. Of this total, 16,414 doses were given on Saturday and 9,821 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 1,142,035 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 1,362,535 vaccines have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis. COVID-19 hospitalized There are 116 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, three more than Saturday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, five more than Saturday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Benton (10), Craccamah (26), Colombia (1), Couse (4), Curry (8), Deshuts (9), Douglas (12). ), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Lynn (7), Malfur ( 2), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (23), Pork (8), Tillamook (4), Washington (20), Yamhill (16). county The total number of cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 676 9 Benton 2,377 18 Cracker mass 13,482 191 Kratosop 779 6 Columbia 1,278 twenty one Kuus 1,595 twenty one Crook 781 18 curry 446 7 Deshoots 6,035 65 Douglas 2,604 55 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 230 1 Harney 278 6 Hood river 1,072 29 Jackson 8,582 118 Jefferson 1,979 30 Josephine 2,405 56 Klamath 2,817 55 lake 386 6 Lane 10,388 131 Lincoln 1,140 20 Rin 3,620 57 57 Misfortune 3,365 58 Marion 18,640 287 tomorrow 1,051 14 Multnomah 32,024 550 pork 3,096 45 Shaman 53 0 Tillamook 434 2 Umatira 7,709 82 Union 1,305 19 Warowa 144 Five Wasco 1,222 26 Washington 21,400 217 Wheeler twenty two 1 Yang Hill 3,816 69 State-wide 157,285 2,296 1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and presumed cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release Electronic Lab Report (ELR) received on March 6, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 12 0 12 0.0% Benton 149 2 151 1.3% Cracker mass 1,050 37 1,087 3.4% Kratosop 74 1 75 1.3% Columbia 101 Five 106 4.7% Kuus 109 twenty one 130 16.2% Crook 27 1 28 3.6% curry 37 6 43 14.0% Deshoots 304 7 311 2.3% Douglas 137 6 143 4.2% Grant 2 0 2 0.0% Hood river 76 2 78 78 2.6% Jackson 515 twenty three 538 4.3% Jefferson 29 2 31 6.5% Josephine 209 7 216 3.2% Klamath 94 9 103 8.7% lake 6 0 6 0.0% Lane 899 20 919 2.2% Lincoln 54 1 55 1.8% Rin 218 Five 223 2.2% Misfortune 14 1 15 6.7% Marion 735 33 768 4.3% tomorrow 19 0 19 0.0% Multnomah 2,734 42 2,776 1.5% pork 117 3 120 2.5% Shaman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 64 2 66 3.0% Umatira 91 6 97 6.2% Union twenty five 2 27 7.4% Warowa 14 0 14 0.0% Wasco 45 1 46 2.2% Washington 1,515 78 78 1,593 4.9% Yang Hill 276 15 291 5.2% State-wide 9,752 338 10,090 3.3% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 8,836 1,627 10,463 15.6% Benton 110,942 3,801 114,743 3.3% Cracker mass 362,191 20,572 382,763 5.4% Kratosop 29,238 1,389 30,627 4.5% Columbia 34,129 1,740 35,869 4.9% Kuus 35,966 1,871 37,837 4.9% Crook 13,936 1,082 15,018 7.2% curry 8,586 381 8,967 4.2% Deshoots 152,896 8,127 161,023 5.0% Douglas 61,484 2,919 64,403 4.5% Gilliam 1,010 42 1,052 4.0% Grant 4,247 201 4,448 4.5% Harney 3,590 333 3,923 8.5% Hood river 27,097 1,494 28,591 5.2% Jackson 173,965 12,630 186,595 6.8% Jefferson 16,600 1,765 18,365 9.6% Josephine 52,007 2,736 54,743 5.0% Klamath 39,043 3,149 42,192 7.5% lake 4,184 390 4,574 8.5% Lane 375,973 12,270 388,243 3.2% Lincoln 36,732 2,388 39,120 6.1% Rin 113,047 7,029 120,076 5.9% Misfortune 21,710 4,944 26,654 18.5% Marion 285,556 28,073 313,629 9.0% tomorrow 6,206 1,271 7,477 17.0% Multnomah 850,044 48,007 898,051 5.3% pork 58,101 4,098 62,199 6.6% Shaman 1,223 61 1,284 4.8% Tillamook 11,977 431 12,408 3.5% Umatira 55,904 8,587 64,491 13.3% Union 15,278 1,618 16,896 9.6% Warowa 2,612 137 2,749 5.0% Wasco 29,990 1,514 31,504 4.8% Washington 524,789 34,993 559,782 6.3% Wheeler 549 twenty one 570 3.7% Yang Hill 112,330 6,036 118,366 5.1% State-wide 3,641,968 227,727 3,869,695 5.9% Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit OHA. Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos