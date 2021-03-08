Face masks that can be safely used during strenuous exercise, according to research | Coronavirus





Preliminary research suggests that face masks can be safely worn during strenuous exercise and reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in indoor gyms. Scientists at the Monzino Heart Disease Center (CCM) in Milan and the University of Milan tested respiratory rate, heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen levels in six women and men on exercise bikes, with and without masks. Wearing a face cover reduced participants’ ability to perform strenuous exercise by about 10%. This is probably because I found it a little difficult to breathe through the mask. According to the treatise It was published in the European Respiratory Journal. Dr. Massimomaperi, a CCM cardiologist, said: “While waiting for more people to be vaccinated with Covid-19, this finding can have a practical impact on our daily lives. For example, opening an indoor gym could be safer. there is.” Scientists say more research needs to be done to see if the same applies to people with heart and lung conditions. Volunteers made up of healthy people with an average age of 40 exercised three rounds. One without a face mask, the other with a disposable surgical mask, and the last with an FFP2 mask. According to researchers, thickening the FFP2 mask reduced peak oxygen uptake by 10% and the effect of the surgical mask was slightly lessened. Researchers have investigated whether wearing a face mask affects the ability of people to perform daily activities such as housework and climbing stairs, not only in healthy people but also in heart and lung conditions. People are also investigating. Professor Sam Bayat, a physiologist at Grenoble University Hospital who was not involved in the study, said: “These results are preliminary and need to be confirmed by more people, but they seem to suggest that face masks can also be worn safely. Indoor sports and fitness with an acceptable impact on performance. For activities. “ The gym and other indoor fitness facilities will be reopened in the UK after April 12th. Current guidance states that you do not need to wear a face cover while exercising, but you do need to wear it when using indoor leisure facilities. The government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports declined to comment on Italian studies. A UK Active spokesman representing gyms and leisure centers said the survey was “limited” and required a much broader survey before it could be informed in practice. In the meantime, “people should continue to follow the World Health Organization’s guidance recommending that people should not wear facial coverings while exercising,” a spokesman said. “The UK gym can be safely reopened based on sage-approved safety measures with an emphasis on social distance, disinfection and ventilation, which allows visitors to return with confidence. “

