Middlesex-London Health Unit reports the first student case of a coronavirus mutant at a local school

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported the first student case of a coronavirus mutant at a school in London on Sunday night.

The Health Unit was notified on Saturday of a case of COVID-19 at Sanders Secondary School and was screened for a positive variant of concern, a news release said. The variant has not yet been identified.

“The Sanders Secondary School community has been notified today about the Variant of Concern’s positive screen, and public health staff will follow up closely with previously identified cases to seek testing and maintain quarantine. Make sure you are doing it, “said MLHU.

The additional classes will not be canceled and the school will remain open, the news release reads.

The health unit said all COVID-19 positive tests are currently being screened to identify the potential presence of one of the more contagious variants of concern.

“Tests that are screened for mutants are further analyzed to confirm the strain,” he said.

According to MLHU’s daily dashboard, there are currently 19 positive screens for variants of concern, and there are 4 cases where variants have been identified.

“All positive tests in Ontario are screened to determine if one of the variants is present,” said Alex Summers, MLHU Health Officer.

“Our advice on keeping this particular case and its family contacts close remains the same. Take a test, monitor your COVID-19 symptoms yourself, and limit the time you spend in the community. “Summers said.

Meanwhile, MLHU reported 33 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with no new deaths.