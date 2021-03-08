COVID-19 Why healthcare professionals were suspended after encouraging non-believers to comply with the rules

Healthcare professionals wrote a Facebook post after a tough job
In it, he urged COVID-19 rejecters to follow the guidelines.
Someone complained that they were “discriminating”
Healthcare worker stopped due to post
UK healthcare professionals have been suspended due to a Facebook post urging COVID-19 denials to comply with the rules.
Gary Oldershaw, a worker in the intensive care unit at Bloomfield Hospital, has already retired halfway in 2020 after many years of work.But he helped back to work during the second wave of coronavirus, Essex Live. report..
In January, after a particularly tough working day when several COVID-19 patients died, Oldershaw wrote a Facebook post urging people to work together to follow established guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. ..
“Peep. I know that some of my friends here are not believers. [sic] Of the Covid crisis, but let me say this.If you get bored during the blockade [sic]Come to Essex and cast a shadow on me at work, “he wrote in a post, which the outlets shared.
“This isn’t a’cold or winter flu’,” he added, explaining how various things work for a pandemic.
Then when he started the weekend shift at the hospital and was already in full PPE, he himself pause..
He was initially told that the details of the suspension were confidential and would eventually be contacted.He was reportedly worried that he inadvertently hurt or even killed someone Yahoo! News..
However, he eventually realized that it was because the public complained about the post, which contained some descriptive text.
“This is true ***. I see health and young people die in my arms. While I squeeze their chests and regain life, I am these people I saw him die, “he said in part of a long post.
“That’s very sad. For f ***. Listen to what the healthcare professionals and government are telling us. Stay home and take care of yourself,” he said. Added. “This is not a fake. The hospital is not empty. These photos in the media are from the outpatient department.”
He also talked about the need for healthcare professionals to wear PPE for work and the fear of bringing back the virus.
“I have to wear this for a few days and 13 hours, and people moan about wearing face masks to go shopping,” he added. “Stop becoming ac *** and do what you ask for.”
According to Oldershaw, his post has been shared 300 times. “Who could have been it,” because others on the friends list may also share it.
In the complaint, the person claimed that Older Shaw was “discriminating” against them for not being able to wear masks, and said they were suffering from extreme claustrophobia.
Oldershaw admitted that he didn’t need to use such words, but said he hadn’t been contacted before he was suspended. He said the email about the complaint was sent to the wrong address.
“I think they could have talked to me and chatted, but instead I was just stopped,” he said.
“I poured my heart and soul into this work, and they hurt me,” he said, feeling “betrayed.”
A spokesperson for the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said the case was still under investigation.
Digital display shows NHS health advice on Leeds coronavirusPhoto: AFP / Lindsey Parnaby
..
