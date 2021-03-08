Doctor rebelling over the cost of Covid Jab

Doctors who are rebelling against the payment and dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine are said to “settle” as Australia expands its deployment.

GPs are complaining about low payments, and the cost of administering the vaccine is lower than expected and cannot be covered.

The GP group has threatened to withdraw from the deployment of vaccinations, with some claiming that they receive only 50 doses per week, despite 200 daily requests.

However, Dr. Karen Price, Royal Australian College of General Practitioner, said the COVID-19 vaccine was particularly “complex” because it was given twice and required staff training.

She said many clinics are planning their finances around receiving high doses, but hope that the situation will “calm down” as the deployment progresses.

“What happened here is that the volume is low in the first place,” she said today.

“This is a way to actually test the procedure and make sure everything works.

“So, given that it was the first week of rollout and the CSL hasn’t reached full speed yet, I think it will settle down as we progress.”

Just a while ago:

Australia seeks the support of more than 1,000 GP clinics to keep vaccine deployments on schedule.

Starting March 22, local doctors will participate in Phase 1b of the rollout for the elderly and people with certain underlying illnesses.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the change “will allow for efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines nationwide.”

Until now, vaccines have only been given in hospitals and geriatric homes.

Overall, more than 4,500 certified common practices participate in Phase 1b of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine deployment. He says this is one of the biggest logistical challenges in the history of the country.

“Over 1,000 common practices begin in the week of March 22 and expand rapidly over the next four weeks, which will enable efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines across the country,” Hunt said. Says.

“Phase 1b of the rollout includes vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and people with certain underlying illnesses.”

Strategies for expediting vaccination include collaboration between the Australian Medical Association (AMA), the Royal Australian College of General Practitioner (RACGP), and the Australian College O’Brural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM). I will.

Deployment start dates should be staggered, depending on the availability of the vaccine. Dr. Omar Corsid, president of AMA, said general practitioners (GPS) have a solid track record of influenza vaccinations for older Australians and people with chronic illnesses, who make up the majority of Phase 1B deployments. Said.

“It’s great to see the majority of GPs raising their hands to participate in this important national program,” said Dr. Khorshid.

Two cases actually confirmed

The highly contagious South African COVID strain has spread to ACT as Australia faces a move to cut off vaccine supplies from Europe.

Health officials have confirmed that two active COVID-19 cases of ACT carry the South African strain of virus. The two travelers arrived on a return flight from Singapore on Monday.

They recorded weak positive test results during quarantine, but were later identified as an active case. ACT Health confirmed that a man in his 40s and another man under the age of 20 were infected with a South African subspecies.

Meanwhile, the federal government is far behind in deploying its first COVID-19 vaccination target over nearly two weeks.

In January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he “optimized” that 80,000 Australians would be vaccinated weekly at the start of the rollout before the effort was “expanded.”

However, almost two weeks after the first vaccine was given, only 71,867 Australians were immunized, of which 20,814 in 241 geriatric care facilities live.

In mid-February, the government “is on track for all the milestones we have set,” Greg Hunt said in mid-February, including the goal of achieving 4 million vaccinations by early April. Insisted.

In a further retreat to Australia’s vaccination program, Italy blocked 250,000 coronavirus vaccines from flowing down as the global battle for access to jabs intensified.

France has also threatened to block the COVID-19 vaccine to Australia, French health minister Olivier Belan said he “understood” the Italian government’s decision, and France “can do the same.” ..

“Believe me, the more dose I have, the happier I will be as a health minister,” said Belan. Australian person..

The vaccine is being deployed to front-line workers around the world. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

He added that France and other EU countries are determined to strengthen contact with pharmaceutical companies.

The decision to stop the deployment of AstraZeneca is intensifying competition for vaccines, which will increase as Europe faces early signs of a wave of new infections that may be caused by new coronavirus variants. I am becoming more and more desperate.

The prospect of shipping hundreds of thousands of doses from Italy, where infections are rampant, to Australia, which records daily cases, proves clearly unpalatable to the new Italian Prime Minister, Mario Dragi. it was done. New York Times report.

Italy has taken action under the new European Union rules passed after Astra Zeneca reduced scheduled deliveries. This allows Member States to stop exporting vaccines to countries outside the block.

Australia reacted calmly, Times Officials called on the European Commission to review the decision, arguing that blocking deliveries would not have a significant impact.

This is the first use of an export control system introduced by the EU to ensure that major pharmaceutical companies respect their contracts.

The move, which affects only a small number of vaccines, is dissatisfied with the slow deployment of vaccine drives and the lack of promised vaccine delivery, especially by Astra Zeneca in the UK and Sweden, within blocks in 27 countries. Emphasizes the rise of.

The ban was made at the request of Italy, and since the new government led by Mario Dragi came to power on February 13, the EU has challenged the stricter policies Rome has adopted to address the vaccine shortage in the block. I didn’t sing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Joel Carrett

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he expected shipments from Europe to be subject to refusal issues, adding that Australia’s vaccination schedule would continue as planned.

“They are in an unrestricted crisis, not in Australia,” Morrison said. “Nevertheless, we were able to secure supplies and additional supplies for import at both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which means we can continue to roll out the program.”

He said Australia also produces vaccines domestically and can manage vaccination programs.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy’s opposition was concentrated on both the general shortage of supply in the EU and the “delay in supply of vaccines to the EU and Italy by AstraZeneca”.

It also said it intervened for more than 250,700 doses of shipping size, which would go to Australia, which was not considered a vulnerable country.

at first Major changes to national vaccine deployment