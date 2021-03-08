What BC Elderly People Should Know About Vaccine Reservation Starting Monday

Beginning Monday, British Columbia health authorities will begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people who do not live in nursing homes.

People are sought after Call their health authorities I will make a reservation from 7 am on March 8th.

On Sunday, BC health officials released details on when older people should call to avoid overwhelming the call center.

Bob Chapman, one of Vancouver Coastal Health’s leaders in vaccine deployment, said Monday would be a milestone for the state’s pandemic.

“We’re really excited about this stage of reaching out to actually start asking some of us for their vaccine,” Chapman said. “I feel that there are a lot of expectations this time around, so I’m really excited to be here.”

Here’s what you need to know about booking a vaccine:

When should i call

Elderly people are required to call next week based on their age.

Week of March 8: Elderly people born before 1931 (90 years old and over) or indigenous people born before 1956 (65 years old and over).

Elderly people born before 1931 (90 years old and over) or indigenous people born before 1956 (65 years old and over). For the week of March 15: Elderly people (85 years old and over) born before 1936.

Elderly people (85 years old and over) born before 1936. For the week of March 22: Senior Born before 1941 (over 80 years old).

Once someone qualifies, you can book at any time. So you won’t miss the booking window.

The first day reservation is March 15th.

Are there any exceptions?

There are some exceptions to the remote community.

At Vancouver Coastal Health, seniors (aged 80+) born before 1941 living on the Sunshine Coast or Powell River, Whisler, Scamish, and Pemberton are invited to call from March 8th.

In the Island Health area, about 30 small, remote communities that do not currently have an immune clinic are vaccinated as a whole. That is, the entire community receives the vaccine during a single visit to the area by health authorities.

At Northern Health, the telephone booking system will be open to seniors over the age of 80 in certain communities on March 10.

The communities include Burns Lake, Chetwind, Dawson Creek, Deeds Lake, Fort St. James, Fort St. John, Fraser Lake, Hazelton, Houston, Hudson’s Hope, Kitty Matt, Mackenzie, Musset Hydagwai, McBride, Prince George, This is Prince Lupart. , Quesnel, Smithers, Stewart, Terrace, Tumbler Ridge, Valemount, Vanderhoof, and Queen Charlotte villages.

At Fort Nelson, seniors over the age of 60 will be able to register by March 10.

What information do I need to provide?

If you call to make a reservation, First and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, BC driver license, BC service card or CareCard on the back.

You can get the vaccine even if you don’t have your personal health number.

What happens during a call?

If you make the call yourself, the phone agent will check your age and ask for your personal information. Next, select a reserved time zone at a clinic near your home.

After entering your contact information, you will receive a confirmation message by email or text.

When making a call on behalf of another person, the phone agent will check who you are calling and ask you to provide your age and personal information before proceeding.

Which vaccine do you receive?

Elderly people at this stage of vaccine deployment receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

How can I get my booking ready?

The state recommends arriving a few minutes early for booking and wearing short-sleeved shirts and masks.

All clinics are wheelchair accessible and are allowed to bring one for support.

What happens with an appointment?

At the time of booking, you will be asked to complete the check-in process before receiving your vaccine dose.

You will then be asked to wait about 15 minutes in the observation area. The entire appointment will probably last 30-60 minutes.