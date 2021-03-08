Health
South Africa’s COVID-19 variant first identified in Colorado – Canon City Daily Record
The first more contagious COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa was first identified in corona, and three cases were detected in Chafy County Prison, which has experienced a third outbreak of coronavirus, state health officials said. Announced on Sunday night.< / p>
Two Buena Vista correctional facility staff and one of the prison inmates tested positive for the B.1.351 variant, the Corona Department of Public Health and Environment said.
According to the Coronavirus Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 81 South African variants have been identified in 20 US jurisdictions, including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Maine.
According to the CDC, South African variants were first detected in the country in October and, like the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the United Kingdom, are easier and faster than other versions of COVID-19. It is believed to spread.
The first confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant in the United States It was detected in the corona in late December.
Since then, state health officials have identified 190 cases called “variants of concern,” including B.1.1.7. And other COVID-19 strains “can spread easily, cause more serious illness, reduce the effectiveness of treatment or vaccines, or be difficult to detect with current tests.”
This is a small number. A total of 436,602 cases of coronavirus were detected in the state last year, but public health officials said that highly contagious strains could take off before a sufficient population was infected with the virus. Or we are concerned that some variants may prove more resistant to the new vaccine.
The discovery of South African strains in Corona took place after three samples from Buena Vista Prison were randomly selected. Gene sequencing as part of the state’s ongoing surveillance analysis of subspecies.
Authorities did not release information on the health of the three.
The State Department of Health is currently planning all positive sequencing. COVID-19 specimens from prison, authorities said in a news release to look for variants. Anyone exposed in prison will be quarantined for 14 days, according to health officials.
The first COVID-19 outbreak in Buena Vista Prison last July infected 197 prisoners and 16 staff were positive. Health department records. A second outbreak continued in October, with 314 prisoners positive and 60 personnel infected.
According to state records, the second outbreak killed one prisoner.
Current Prison Outbreak — Third — Declared on February 24, included 3 inmate infections and 11 staff cases as of Wednesday.
Due to the outbreak, Buena Vista prisoners were tested for COVID-19 weekly from October 19th to February. .3, just before the second outbreak is declared, according to state health officials. Weekly testing resumed on February 22, when the current outbreak began.
Orthodontic staff will be tested weekly using a more accurate PCR test and daily with Binax NOWCOVID-19 from November onwards. Rapid antigen testing, according to state health officials.
Prisoners undergo a PCR test when symptoms appear, when they are exposed to someone who tests positive, or when they are being monitored at the time of their outbreak.
Officials said Monday a team of state health departments would meet at Buena Vista Prison to conduct PCR tests and host a vaccine clinic for prisoners and staff. The Vaccine Clinic is planned for the second half of the week for close contact between family and staff.
To date, only 664 of Colorado’s more than 30,000 prisoners are eligible for vaccination only because of their age, or more recently, their health, despite the high-risk setting. I am vaccinated. In the original draft vaccine program, the State Department of Health gave prisoners a high priority, but they were later eliminated.
However, Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment policy allows flexibility to deviate from the state’s vaccine priorities. “On new risks of rapid spread of COVID-19 (eg, variant transmission),” officials announced a vaccination program for Buena Vista.
Colorado prisons were hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Last year, 8,693 prisoners tested positive across the state and 29 prisoners died, according to data from the Colorado Corrections Bureau.
Many of the state’s largest outbreaks during the pandemic took place in correctional facilities with prisons and detention centers. Prisons account for 11 of the 15 largest cases currently occurring in Colorado.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]