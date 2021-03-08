Four Covid-related skin complaints that everyone should be aware of

Most common Symptoms of Covid-19 Fever, dry cough, loss of taste and smell. Other common signs include headache, muscle and joint pain, stuffy nose, and malaise.

A less common symptom is various forms of rash. Due to the wide variety that has emerged in Covid-19 patients, these reports have been delayed, making it more difficult to establish consistent correlations.

Nevertheless, it is important to know how Covid-19 affects the skin. A Recent research We found that skin rash was the first symptom in 17% of Covid-19 patients with multiple symptoms, and that rash was the only symptom in 21% of patients.

Identifying the effects of Covid-19 on the skin may lead to early detection of cases. Alternatively, even asymptomatic individuals may be completely discoverable. This can help limit transmissions.

With that in mind, here are four main types of skin changes to note and the possible reasons why they occur.

Chilblains-like lesions

These are red, Swelling or swelling of skin lesions It mainly affects the toes and soles of the feet and is colloquially known as “Covidtoes”. Within a week or two, the lesions will further discolor and flatten, then resolve spontaneously without treatment.

A significant number of these lesions are found primarily in adolescents and young adults who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic of Covid-19.

They account for the majority of virus-related skin problems.With two people International Report With various types of suspicious Covid-related skin conditions, approximately 60% of patients with skin complaints reported these lesions.

However, given that these lesions correlate with mild disease, many patients with lesions in these studies were not included in the Covid-19 test at the time, with 55% asymptomatic. It was sex. Therefore, the rapid rise of these lesions during the pandemic suggests that they are associated with Covid-19, but no direct confirmation of this has been established.

It may be due to other related factors.

It’s also somewhat unclear when they will appear.so Survey An analysis of 26 patients with suspected Covid-related skin changes revealed that 73% had chilblain-like lesions. No patients had respiratory symptoms, and all were Covid-negative at the onset of the lesion. The explanation is that these lesions only appear after a long delay of up to 30 days after infection.

The causes of these lesions have been discussed. A possible cause could be type 1 interferon, a protein that regulates the antiviral properties of the immune system.The theory is that high production of these interferons can not only result in the patient’s rapid elimination of the coronavirus, but can also be the cause. Blood vessel damage Increased inflammation.

This describes the co-occurrence of mild or non-existent illness, negative tests, and skin damage.

Another theoretical concern ACE2, A molecule used by coronaviruses to enter cells. It is present in many types of cells, including the sweat gland cells commonly found in the palms and soles of the feet. This can make these areas particularly vulnerable to viral damage.

Or it could be that Blood vessel damageIs caused by either an immune response or a virus, causing cell death and multiple small blood clots on the toes.

Papular rash

This term describes both Flat and raised areas of discolored skin.. A Survey Of the 375 patients in Spain, 47% of patients with Covid-related skin changes were found to have this type of rash.

These are associated with more severe Covid-19 symptoms and were found primarily in the trunk of middle-aged to elderly patients. They tended to last 7-18 days and appeared 20-36 days after infection.

The suggested cause is that the body’s immune system is overdriven. In some patients Hyperinflammatory period It occurs 7 to 10 days after infection, causing tissue damage and, in some cases, more serious illness and death.

Urticaria

Also known as urticaria, these are Raised areas of the skin with itching..so Survey Four hospitals in China and Italy were involved, and 26% of Covid-19 patients who complained of skin changes presented with urticaria.

Urticaria usually appears before or at the same time as other symptoms and is useful for diagnosis. They are more common among middle-aged patients and are associated with more serious illnesses. Viral infections are a known trigger for urticaria because they cause cell destruction and histamine release through a series of reactions in the immune system.

However, it is important to remember that urticaria is also noted as a side effect of many of the drugs that have been used to treat Covid-19. Corticosteroid And Remdesivir..

Bullous lesions

These are obvious Liquid-filled sac under the skin, Similar to that found in chickenpox.They are less common compared to the skin conditions mentioned above: Learning Spanish Of the skin changes associated with Covid-19, only 9% of patients had these vesicles.

However, they are considered to be more specific signs of those who have Covid-19 than those already listed, so they are more useful for diagnosis. They appear to appear in patients with mild illness about 14 days after infection.

that is Thought They are caused by long-term inflammation, where antibodies attack the skin and damage its layers, resulting in a fluid-filled sac.

Vassilios Vassiliou, Senior clinical lecturer in cardiovascular medicine, University of East Anglia And Subothini Sara Selvendran, Visiting scholar of medicine, University of East Anglia

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..