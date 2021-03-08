Connect with us

Health

The CDC adds three new common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Are these harmful?

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Health researchers are learning more about the possible side effects of vaccines as more patients are vaccinated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently revised its catalog of side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding muscle aches, nausea, and redness at the injection site to the list.

Science Times-Dr. Fauci and HHSSec.Hazard receives COVID-19 vaccination during NIH vaccine kick-off event

(Photo: Patrick Semangski-Pool / Getty Images)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is preparing to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institute of Health.

It is also clear that side effects are negligible even after nearly three months of vaccination in North America, Europe, Israel, and elsewhere.Most common injection site pain and simple flu-like symptoms Common side effects, Especially after the second dose.

Researchers warned of BGR, a side effect of one minor COVID-19 vaccine report.. According to the article, skin problems such as redness and rash can occur a few days after the first or second dose, rather than immediately. These side effects were observed after receiving the Moderna injection, especially after the first dose. They are not dangerous and usually disappear spontaneously after a few days.

COVID-19 Vaccine: What are the new side effects?

There are nine potential coronavirus vaccine side effects mentioned in Latest recommendations.. In addition to the pain and swelling of the arm given the shot, people may feel redness. The CDC has also added muscle pain and malaise to the list of systemic reactions. Myalgia should not be associated with injection-related pain.

muscle pain

On March 5, the CDC revised its recommendations for vaccines that include muscle soreness as one of the “common side effects.”

According to the CDC, this is a different symptom than the discomfort felt in the arm holding a jab.

nausea

The CDC is currently adding nausea to that list. The sensation of illness is called nausea.

Seek medical attention if the sensation persists for several days or if the sensation returns.

The injection site is red

Another recent side effect that you will notice after vaccination is redness at the injection site.

In rare cases, the impact on this site can be dramatic after being vaccinated.

Read again: Side effects of COVID-19 vaccine: this is what to do

Initially, department Identify 6 possible side effects.. Two of the symptoms are local (pain and swelling) and four are systemic (fever, chills, malaise, headache), as shown below.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Are These Side Effects Dangerous?

These reactions indicate that the immune system is immunizing depending on the potential risk of the vaccine. Antibodies to the coronavirus should develop two weeks after the first injection. Full protection should be achieved 2 weeks after the second injection.

Recommendations also include advice on how to deal with side effects.

“For any pain or discomfort you may experience after being vaccinated, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, and antihistamines,” read the guidelines. is. “If there is no other medical reason to prevent you from taking these drugs successfully, you can take them to reduce the side effects after vaccination.”

People need to apply a cold, damp cloth to the vaccination site and use or exercise their shoulders to relieve pain and irritation after vaccination. Common side effects that may occur may be alleviated by drinking plenty of water and dressing gently.

According to the CDC, people should contact their doctor if these side effects do not go away in a few days. If your arm redness or tenderness worsens within 24 hours, you should also see a doctor. The CDC also warns people that it is not advisable to take medication before vaccination to avoid side effects.

Related article: Pfizer Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers Share Trial Side Effects

Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when first appearing Science Times.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: