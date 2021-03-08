The CDC adds three new common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Are these harmful?

Health researchers are learning more about the possible side effects of vaccines as more patients are vaccinated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently revised its catalog of side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding muscle aches, nausea, and redness at the injection site to the list.

(Photo: Patrick Semangski-Pool / Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is preparing to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institute of Health.

It is also clear that side effects are negligible even after nearly three months of vaccination in North America, Europe, Israel, and elsewhere.Most common injection site pain and simple flu-like symptoms Common side effects, Especially after the second dose.

Researchers warned of BGR, a side effect of one minor COVID-19 vaccine report.. According to the article, skin problems such as redness and rash can occur a few days after the first or second dose, rather than immediately. These side effects were observed after receiving the Moderna injection, especially after the first dose. They are not dangerous and usually disappear spontaneously after a few days.

COVID-19 Vaccine: What are the new side effects?

There are nine potential coronavirus vaccine side effects mentioned in Latest recommendations.. In addition to the pain and swelling of the arm given the shot, people may feel redness. The CDC has also added muscle pain and malaise to the list of systemic reactions. Myalgia should not be associated with injection-related pain.

muscle pain

On March 5, the CDC revised its recommendations for vaccines that include muscle soreness as one of the “common side effects.”

According to the CDC, this is a different symptom than the discomfort felt in the arm holding a jab.

nausea

The CDC is currently adding nausea to that list. The sensation of illness is called nausea.

Seek medical attention if the sensation persists for several days or if the sensation returns.

The injection site is red

Another recent side effect that you will notice after vaccination is redness at the injection site.

In rare cases, the impact on this site can be dramatic after being vaccinated.

Initially, department Identify 6 possible side effects.. Two of the symptoms are local (pain and swelling) and four are systemic (fever, chills, malaise, headache), as shown below.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Are These Side Effects Dangerous?

These reactions indicate that the immune system is immunizing depending on the potential risk of the vaccine. Antibodies to the coronavirus should develop two weeks after the first injection. Full protection should be achieved 2 weeks after the second injection.

Recommendations also include advice on how to deal with side effects.

“For any pain or discomfort you may experience after being vaccinated, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, and antihistamines,” read the guidelines. is. “If there is no other medical reason to prevent you from taking these drugs successfully, you can take them to reduce the side effects after vaccination.”

People need to apply a cold, damp cloth to the vaccination site and use or exercise their shoulders to relieve pain and irritation after vaccination. Common side effects that may occur may be alleviated by drinking plenty of water and dressing gently.

According to the CDC, people should contact their doctor if these side effects do not go away in a few days. If your arm redness or tenderness worsens within 24 hours, you should also see a doctor. The CDC also warns people that it is not advisable to take medication before vaccination to avoid side effects.

Check out more news and information about COVID-19 Science Times.