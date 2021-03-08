First South African COVID Variant Detected in Colorado: Officials | Colorado Springs News





A highly infectious South African COVID-19 mutant was first detected in Colorado — in two staff and a prisoner in a state-owned prison in Buena Vista — state officials said late Sunday. Cases were detected by the State Department of Health laboratory after samples were randomly selected for the COVID-19 mutant detection sequence. According to a state press release, the lab will sequence all positive tests from prison to look for variants. A team of state health departments will arrive at the facility on Monday to conduct tests and host a vaccination clinic for staff and prisoners. According to the release, the department will host a family vaccination clinic later in the week, in close contact with staff, and local public health agencies will “immunize Colorado in the emerging case.” “Allow additional flexibility.” Risk of rapid spread of the virus. “ Relation: More than half of the new COVID-19 outbreaks reported last week are shown by data from schools, child care centers and El Paso County. Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine arrives in El Paso County The news of the identification of the variant in Colorado is “notable” and is reminiscent of the late December announcement by state officials. A member of the state’s COVID-19 modeling team told The Gazette by email late Sunday. “Hopefully, contact tracing will pave the way for this variant of Buena Vista,” he said. “This indicates that this variant probably circulates in the state.” Phoebe Lostroh, a professor of microbiology at the University of Colorado and a highly accurate history of virus prediction in El Paso County, said the news that the variant arrived in the state late Sunday was alarming. “We want to pretend that the prison population is far from our other people, but that’s not the case,” she said, a prison employee working in a facility but living in a community. Mentioned. The variant is “more contagious and may even be able to replicate more in someone’s body,” she said. “It could be even more dangerous.” Lostroh said he was concerned that El Paso County’s virus cases were not declining, but were “stable at a higher rate than the peak of last summer’s waves.” “Especially if the variant is in circulation, you can quickly get it back,” she said. To date, more than 80 variants have been identified in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to state officials, staff working in the state prison system are tested for COVID weekly using a nasal swab test and daily using a rapid antigen test. According to state officials, prisoners are tested for symptomatology, when exposed to a person who has been tested positive, and / or during surveillance after the outbreak has been declared. The current COVID-19 vaccine is believed to be less effective against several variants, including South Africa. According to a March 2 article in the British Medical Journal, vaccine makers are at various stages of changes and boosters to target such variants. The seven-day average of new Colorado COVID cases has peaked at about 1,000 cases per day since late February. So far, the state has identified 190 variants of concern, including UK and South African variants, and 88 more are under investigation. However, some experts are concerned about inadequate surveillance of state and national COVID-19 mutants.

