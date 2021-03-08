Pandemic turmoil could bring NHS’s waiting list close to 6 million

The NHS could face a “hidden wait list” of nearly 6 million people due to the pandemic turmoil.

The NHS Union says so many people haven’t come out for Covid yet or have been referred for treatment.

Currently, organizations representing organizations that outsource and provide NHS services warn that “urgent action” is needed.

Danny Mortimer, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation, said: The number of people waiting for treatment much longer than the NHS wants.

“If coronavirus pressure is still high, the workforce is very vulnerable, and capacity is still very limited, and further referrals are made, health leaders will surface this waiting list. I am concerned that it may hurt.

“NHS organizations are making significant changes to the way they work to improve access and maximize available capacity. They are working together to organize treatments between different tissues. , Applying best practices at a scale and pace never seen before, but this is not enough to address the problems our patients face. ”

The NHS Confederation is now seeking a comprehensive plan to ensure that people receive the treatment they need.

The leaders said the treatment backlog for non-urgent treatments was at the end of last year, even though NHS provided more than 6 million selective treatments in 2020 and the hospital treated nearly 250,000 people with coronavirus. By the time it has reached 4.52 million. ..

This happened after the service and ward had to be reused and staff had to be diverted to support the virus request.

Productivity has also declined due to vacancies, illness absenteeism, and the need to adhere to the required social distances and infection control measures.

Of the 4.52 million people on the UK waiting list, about 224,000 have been waiting for treatment for more than a year, compared to less than 1,500 at the end of 2019.

However, according to a new analysis commissioned by the Congress of the Confederation, the true demand for selective care will be much greater as referrals to treatments from GPs and others begin to increase again, following a 30% decline last year. There is a possibility.

It is said that in 2020, the number of referrals for selective treatment decreased by 5.9 million compared to 2019 (14.25 million compared to 20.18 million).

The coalition said the difference is believed to be the pandemic turmoil and the lack of progress of the people, despite the NHS’s “opening”.

The exact size of this hidden list is not yet known. The coalition says that some people may have sought care elsewhere, and others may never come forward.

However, if the significant majority come forward for treatment, it can add significantly to the whole.

Therefore, one of the analytical modeling predictions suggests that the backlog could reach 6.9 million by the end of 2021.