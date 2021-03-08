Health
Three South African Coronavirus Mutants Found in Colorado Prison
Colorado health officials announced Sunday night that they had found the first three cases of anxious South African coronavirus variants.
Colorado COVID-19
The case was found in a sample taken from an outbreak at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility in Chaffee County. The sample was from two staff and one prisoner. They were randomly selected to sequence the genes needed to identify cases of mutant coronavirus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sequences all positive samples from the facility for additional variant cases.
In Colorado, we’ve already seen cases where British variants are spreading more rapidly, and California virus variants are likely to be spreading more quickly. However, the South African variant, scientifically known as the B.1.351 variant, is of particular concern because it exhibits the following capabilities: Avoid at least some Existing coronavirus vaccine.Also linked In case of reinfection Among those who have already recovered from previous matches at COVID-19.
The Buena Vista Complex has undergone a third pandemic outbreak of coronavirus. According to the latest CDPHE outbreak report released Wednesday, three prisoners and 11 staff have been tested to be virus-positive at the current outbreak so far.
In the previous two outbreaks, 511 prisoners and 76 staff were positive. One prisoner died.
CDPHE has announced that it will require 14 days of quarantine for all exposed cases in response to detected atypical cases.
CDPHE is also planning a vaccination clinic for facility staff and prisoners on Monday. The agency will hold another vaccine clinic later in the week for close contact between family and staff.
Correctional facilities are one of the largest sources in the state. State health leaders initially planned to prioritize vaccination, as imprisoned individuals could not be socially distanced or protected from the virus.Use a vaccine to control the outbreak Can protect the general public By preventing their outbreaks from planting cases outside the walls of the prison.
But Governor Jared Polis Denied the plan, Says that prisoners should not be prioritized over people of the same age and health as the general public.
South African variant found In at least 19 other states and the District of Columbia.
Modeling estimates suggest that 1 in 4 Coloradans is infected with the coronavirus. Nearly 6,000 Colorados have died from the disease.
